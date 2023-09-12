Vote now! Abilene, Big Country Athlete of the Week for Sept. 4-10

The polls are open for this week's Abilene Reporter-News Athlete of the Week.

Voting will close at noon on Thursday.

WEEK THREE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK VOTING

Callie O’Connell, Wylie volleyball

O’Connell had 132 assists, 38 digs, five kills and three aces as Wylie went 3-0 last week, including a win over Abilene High in the District 4-5A opener at Bulldog Gym.

Bri Johnston, Wylie volleyball

Johnston had 46 kills, two blocks, 13 digs, five aces and an assist in three matches last week.

Aliyah Jowers, Wylie volleyball

Jowers had 45 kills, 57 digs, 2.5 blocks, three assists and an ace in three matches last week.

Andruw Villa, Abilene High cross country

Villa won the Abilene Cross Country Invitational, running the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 41.84 seconds.

Daniel Bray, Cooper football

Bray ran for 366 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 carries (17.4-yard per carry average) in the Cougars’ 53-45 victory over San Angelo Central in a non-district football game Friday at San Angelo ISD Stadium.

Dylan Slack, Abilene High football

Slack completed 17-of-28 passes for 302 yards and two TDs in the Eagles’ 48-17 loss to Midland Legacy.

Ryland Bradford, Abilene High football

Bradford caught four passes for 123 yards, including a 63-yarder for a TD in the Eagles' loss.

Brayden Shipman, Jim Ned football

Shipman ran for 145 yards and two TDs as Jim Ned beat Wall 17-14 in overtime in a non-district football game in Tuscola.

Blake Carr, Clyde football

Carr rushed for 305 yards and five TDs on 22 carries, while also completing 11-of-19 passes for 190 yards and two TDs in the Bulldogs’ 69-57 victory over Merkel.

Conner Willyerd, Clyde football

Willyerd ran for 192 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and also caught five passes for 128 yards and two TDs to spark the Bulldogs.

Maddox O’Malley, Merkel football

O’Malley threw for 255 yards and three TDs while running for two more TDs to spark the Badgers.

Adam Hill, Albany football

Hill ran for 326 yards and four TDs to power Albany past Seymour 41-14. He also had six tackles, including three sacks.

Alexis Franco, Breckenridge football

Franco had 17 tackles, intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles in the Buckaroos’ 41-6 victory over Cisco. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD.

Colt Schwertner, Comanche football

Schwertner, who was on the scout team as a freshman last year, ran for 264 yards and a TD on 23 carries as Comanche blasted Early 57-0.

Layden Welch, Comanche football

Welch completed 9-of-11 passes for 266 yards and four TDs while running for another in last week’s win.

Braeden Stacks, Brownwood football

Stacks came off the bench to complete 12-of-15 passes for 144 yards and three TDs as the Lions beat Burnet 24-10.

Ryan Gafford, Stephenville football

Gafford completed 14-of-32 passes for 412 yards and six TDs as the Yellow Jackets fought back from a 49-28 deficit to beat Decatur 56-55.

Tristian Gentry, Stephenville football

Gentry had eight catches for 252 yards and three TDs in the Jackets’ victory.

Boyd Cox, Coahoma football

Cox threw for 249 yards and four TDs in the Bulldogs 57-31 win over Kermit.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Vote now for Abilene, Big Country Athlete of the Week for Sept. 4-10