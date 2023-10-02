VOTE for the North Jersey Soccer Player of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1

After another exciting week of the high school soccer season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Saif Ahmed

Becton junior

Ahmed came up big for the Wildcats in back-to-back wins over Manchester and St. Mary. He racked up seven goals and five assists overall.

Pompton Lakes senior

The Cardinals forward turned in another dominant week with nine goals and four assists to help his team stay unbeaten. Armstrong has scored in all seven games this year for a total of 21 goals.

Anthony Ayala

Passaic junior

Ayala stepped up on Saturday with two goals and two assists to lead the Indians past Hawthorne Christian in a Passaic County pre-lim game. He finished with seven goals and five assists in his team's three victories last week.

Patrick Weir

Ramsey senior

The UPenn commit was productive on both sides of the field last week at centerback. He scored four goals in three games and led a defense that only surrendered two.

Ava Martinello

Hawthorne sophomore

The Bears have now won four in a row after shutting out Manchester and Park Ridge last week. Martinello was a key factor as she stopped all 15 shots.

Leila Sosa

Bergenfield junior

Sosa pushed the Bears to three straight wins last week, including one over Cresskill in the Bergen County Invitational. She tallied three goals and seven assists for Bergenfield.

Sarah Zekri Khanfri

Cliffside Park junior

Zekri Khanfri became the Red Raiders' all-time scoring leader on Saturday after scoring twice in a 2-0 win over River Dell. She currently has 42 goals for her career.

