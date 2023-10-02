VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 24-30

After another exciting week of the high school cross-country season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Runner of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Razil Fernandes

Dwight-Englewood senior

Fernandes has had an excellent year and continued her progress by winning an NJIC dual meet for the third straight week, lowering her personal best in the process and also ran well at the Shore Coaches Invitational meet.

Viktoria Green

Clifton senior

She's been the leader of the Mustangs this season after an excellent four year career and showed her grit with a close win at the Big North Liberty batch meet. She has a strong chance to repeat that at this week's championship meet.

Elena Guzman

Teaneck senior

Guzman came out for cross-country for the first time this year and has been a revelation, winning the Big North National batch meet. She could be the first Teaneck girl to win a league title when she runs the championship race on Thursday.

Amelia Keogh

Ramapo senior

She scored an impressive top 10 finish under difficult circumstances at the Shore Coaches Invitational C race on Saturday and gets a shot at the Big North Freedom title for the second straight year.

Cellina Rabolli

Ridgewood senior

Ridgewood scored an impressive win at the B division race of the Shore Coaches Invitational, marking third win at the meet in the last five races. Rabolli led the Maroons with a third place finish.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 24-30