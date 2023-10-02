VOTE for the North Jersey Football Team of the Week for Week 5

After another exciting week of the high school football season, it's time to look back on the top team performances and vote for the best one.

Read about the teams that stood out last week and let us know which one should be the North Jersey Team of the Week for Week 5 in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fair Lawn

The Cutters (4-0) secured their first four-game winning streak since 2016 thanks to a 42-6 victory over Bergen Tech. Alexander Vargas scored on runs of 46, 39 and 2 yards. Nick Shahanian ran for 97 yards and two TDs. Cooper Peck threw for 92 yards, including a 33-yard score to Daniel Elias.

Fort Lee

The Bridgemen (3-1) registered their most points in more than 20 years with a 50-6 victory over Ferris. The ground game dominated and Aidan Colon carried eight times for 198 yards and five TDs. Luke Senatore was 3-for-4 for 92 yards, including two completions for 64 yards to Jalen Balbuena.

Indian Hills

The Braves (1-3) defeated Memorial (West New York), 35-28, and they haven’t scored this many points since 2018. Joe Cortese rushed 32 times for 245 yards and three TDs. Jonathan Delacruz and Owen Caufield also ran for scores. Dylan Asgarian had 11 tackles and Brendan Pelonero and Cortese had eight tackles apiece.

Pascack Hills

The Broncos (4-1) erased a two-TD deficit in the fourth and squeezed out an overtime win over Dover, 17-14. Calen Ahern, who this season kicked three field goals in a one-point win over Teaneck, booted a 36-yarder in OT. Connor Ohnikian ran for two TDs in the fourth and Ahern added the extra points.

Pascack Valley

The Panthers (3-2) remained poised after two losses to state powers and parlayed a fast start into a 47-14 win over Demarest. Kevin Regula rushed for 144 yards and five TDs and the offense ran for seven scores. Dante Ricciardi was in on 19 tackles, Evan McIntyre had seven and Colin Krause six.

Passaic Tech

The Bulldogs (6-0) continue to shut down opponents and a 12-0 victory over Columbia marked their fifth game allowing seven points or fewer. Trashon Dye ran for 202 yards, featuring TDs of 10 and 14 yards. Dye and Cashmere Jones had 11 tackles apiece to help secure their second shutout.

Ramapo

The Green Raiders (5-0) scored all their points in the second half to rally past fellow public state power Northern Highlands, 34-33. Landon De Prima threw for 290 yards and four TDs, including two to Charlie Wingfield, as they erased a 21-0 halftime deficit. Dylan Rosano had a key interception in the fourth.

Ridgewood

The Maroons (2-3) bounced back from three losses to top-notch programs and registered their first shutout, 31-0, over Eastside. They rushed for close to 300 yards, with Colin Burns tallying 149 yards and three TDs. Nick Brigliadoro had eight tackles and returned an interception 48 yards for a score.

Weehawken

The Indians (4-0) stamped themselves as NJIC Union Division favorites with a 60-27 victory over Bogota. Emmanuel De La Hoz rushed for 252 yards and three scores and threw a TD pass. Christian Ramirez threw for 83 yards and two TDs and ran for two scores. Eneaz Wells caught two TD passes.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: North Jersey Football Team of the Week for Week 5