VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 24-30

After another exciting week of the high school cross-country season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Patrick Kurtz

Pascack Valley senior

One of the most improved runners in North Jersey this year, Kurtz was second in the Big North National race on Thursday and two days later he won his first individual title in the Brett Taylor Small Schools race.

Aidan Morrow

Hasbrouck Heights junior

Morrow was second in the day's opening varsity race, leading the Aviators to a strong fifth place finish. He is the favorite in Wednesday's NJIC Meadowlands division race.

Lamarr Olive

Clifton junior

Olive continued his breakout season with an easy win at the Big North Liberty batch meet and two days later won the A division race at the Brett Taylor Invitational, both at Darlington Park.

Luke Pash

Ridgewood junior

Pash became the first Ridgewood boy to win a race at the Shore coaches Invitational in 30 years, Saturday, running 16:01 at the state course at Holmdel, one of the top 15 times in Bergen County history.

Joshua Tejada

Teaneck senior

Tejada became the first runner this season to break the 16 minute mark at Darlington County Park in winning the Big North National batch meet. He's also the first Highwayman to break that mark.

