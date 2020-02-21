Vote from NFLPA player representatives is expected today

Pretty much everything about the NFL’s labor negotiations is subject to change. For now, and with the acknowledgement that pretty much everything about the NFL’s labor negotiations is subject to change, it’s expected that the NFL Players Association’s board of player representatives will indeed vote today via conference call on the pending CBA proposal from the league.

The rules require 22 of the 32 representatives to vote in favor of the proposal. The CBA would then move to the full rank and file, for an up-or-down, simple-majority vote.

It’s believed that the proposal would easily be accepted by the full union membership. It’s also believed that the board of player representatives will be a tougher sell, especially since a two-thirds supermajority is required.

Ultimately, then, whether the CBA gets done will come down to Corey Peters (Cardinals), Josh Harris (Falcons), Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Patrick DiMarco (Bills), Greg Van Roten (Panthers), Chase Daniel (Bears), Geno Atkins (Bengals), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Byron Jones (Cowboys), Brandon McManus (Broncos), Devon Kennard (Lions), Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Brennan Scarlett (Texans), Clayton Geathers (Colts), Calais Campbell (Jaguars), Dustin Colquitt (Chiefs), Mike Pouncey (Chargers), Todd Gurley (Rams), Christian Wilkins (Dolphins), Adam Thielen (Vikings), Matthew Slater (Patriots), Craig Robertson (Saints), Nate Solder (Giants), Quincy Enunwa (Jets), Rodney Hudson (Raiders), Malcolm Jenkins (Eagles), Ramon Foster (Steelers), Richard Sherman (49ers), K.J. Wright (Seahawks), Ali Marpet (Buccaneers), Wesley Woodward (Titans), Nick Sundberg (Washington).

If only 11 of the player representatives vote note, the proposal gets rejected.