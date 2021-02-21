Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (2.26.21)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Samantha Ackles, Holly Springs Basketball: The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 16.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per games as Holly Springs beat Middle Creek while losing to Apex Friendship and Leesville Road.

Ackles had 14 points and 14 rebounds in a 69-49 loss to Apex Friendship Feb. 16.

The next day, Ackles had 21 points, 21 rebounds and five assists in a 71-31 win at Middle Creek.

Ackles finished off her week with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 56-52 loss to Leesville Road Feb. 19.

Ackles, who has scholarship offers from Campbell University and UNC Wilmington, is averaging 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Holly Springs (9-5).

Chloe Cochran, Cary Christian Basketball: The 5-foot-11 senior averaged 16.5 points, 11 rebounds and four steals per game as Cary Christian beat Cape Fear Academy before falling to High Point Christian in the NCISAA 3A state playoffs.

Cochran had 12 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists in a 57-27 win over Cape Fear Academy in the second round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs Feb. 16.

Cochran followed that up with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals 69-46 loss in the NCISAA 3A state quarterfinal Feb. 19.

Cochran averaged 15.7 points, seven assists and two steals for Cary Christian (7-10).

Charlie Corbett, Broughton Lacrosse: The Capitals’ senior attacker had eight goals, two groundballs and caused three turnovers in a 19-2 win over Millbrook Feb. 17.

Corbett has 17 goals, eight groundballs and one assist for Broughton (3-2).

Claire Curzan, Cardinal Gibbons Swimming: The Cardinal Gibbons’ junior won 4A state titles in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke at the 4A state championships at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, Feb. 13.

Curzan matched her own state record (50.35 seconds) to win the 100 butterfly state title. Her record-breaking time (50.35) is also the fastest ever recorded in the National Federation of State High School Associations’ record book.

Noelle Horton, Heritage Basketball: The 5-foot-11 senior had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-81 win at Knightdale Feb. 16.

Horton also had four points and eight rebounds in a 62-36 win over Rolesville.

Heritage also won at Wake Forest, 49-40, Feb. 19.

Heritage has won seven straight games to improve to 12-1 through Sunday.

Jill Kania, Panther Creek Lacrosse: The Catamounts’ junior had five saves in a 8-6 win at Jordan, Feb. 17.

Kania has 19 saves for Panther Creek (2-2, through Sunday).

Shaun Kenedy, Athens Drive Basketball: The 6-foot-2 sophomore averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as Athens Drive earned road wins over Cary and Riverside.

Kenedy had 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 61-55 victory at Cary Feb. 16.

He followed that up with 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 59-44 win at Riverside Feb. 19.

Kenedy is averaging 10.8 points 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for Athens Drive (3-10, through Sunday).

Greenleigh King, Broughton Basketball: The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 16.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and three steals per game as Broughton beat Cardinal Gibbons and Sanderson and lost to Millbrook.

King had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 53-49 win over Cardinal Gibbons Feb. 16.

The next day, King had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 45-30 victory over Sanderson.

King finished off her week with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 76-33 loss to Millbrook Feb. 19.

King is averaging 13.2 points, eight rebounds and 3.2 steals per game for Broughton (2-3, through Sunday).

Kate Levy, East Chapel Hill Lacrosse: The Wildcats’ freshman attacker/midfielder scored four goals, had two assists and five groundballs to help East Chapel Hill to a 19-2 win over Northwood as the Wildcats remained unbeaten at 6-0 this season.

Levy has 18 goals, 10 assists and 13 groundballs for East Chapel Hill this season.

Collin Patrick, Middle Creek Lacrosse: The Mustangs’ sophomore attacker had six goals, three assists and 10 groundballs to help Middle Creek to wins over Apex Friendship and Holly Springs to remain unbeaten at 6-0 through Sunday.

Patrick had two goals, one assists and four groundballs in a 14-4 win over Holly Springs Feb. 16.

He also had four goals, two assists and six groundballs in an 18-7 victory at Apex Friendship Feb. 19.

Patrick had 14 goals and six assists for Middle Creek through Sunday.

Stephen Sopp, Apex Friendship Soccer: The Patriots’ senior had two goals and two assists this week to lead Apex Friendship to wins over Fuquay Varina and Garner.

Sopp had two assists in a 9-0 win over Garner Feb. 15.

He also had both goals in a 2-0 victory over Fuquay Varina Feb. 17.

Sopp has 11 goals and five assists for an Apex Friendship team (6-1) that has won five straight games.

**Correspondent, Steve Lyttle, also contributed to this story.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 20.

