VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for Feb. 26-March 2?
Who was the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for Feb. 26-March 2?
You can vote below.
Nominees are Blackman's Lyriq Mastin, Cannon County's Abbilyn Teter, Eagleville's Izzy Sawyer and Oakland's Alonna Poole.
The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.
This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Vote for the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week