VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Feb. 26-March 2?

Who was the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Feb. 26-March 2?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Cannon County's Lukas Phillips, Eagleville's C.J. Goers, La Vergne's Xialin Lenoir, PCA's Judson Bjornstad and Siegel's Dorien Lyles.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries athlete of the week.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Vote for the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week