Vote for Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-30

It's time to vote for the Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill Athlete of the Week for competitions during the week of Sept. 25-30 with nine student-athletes in consideration.

Last week, St. Edward's sophomore Makena Rodriguez received over 13,000 votes and 55 percent of the ballot to earn Athlete of the Week honors.

In two wins during the week for the Pirates, Rodriguez had 21 digs and five aces on Sept. 19 against Pineapple Cove and on Sept. 21 totaled six aces, 14 kills and 16 digs against Merritt Island Christian.

Voting for this week's poll will take place from noon Monday to noon on Friday.

For athletes to be in consideration to be nominated, coaches must submit scores to sports reporter Bryan Cooney at bcooney@gannett.com or to TCsports@tcpalm.com each night after games and competitions.

Sydney Matthews, Okeechobee

Helping the Brahmans go 3-0 for the week, Matthews had 24 kills in the three matches including 12 in a win over Martin County on Sept. 28. Okeechobee currently is on an eight-match winning streak.

Brian Bason, Jensen Beach

Bason shot a 2-over 38 in a match win for the Falcons against Sebastian River on Sept. 28.

Darci Wagner, Vero Beach

Wagner shot a 1-under par 9-hole round of 35 to help her team defeat Viera in a match on Sept. 26.

Asher Oliver, Vero Beach

Oliver had two big performances for the week, rolling a 252 game and a 445 series on Sept. 26 in a win against Fort Pierce Central and bowled a 261 game and a 420 series against Treasure Coast on Sept. 28.

Rylee Ashton, Port St. Lucie

Ashton led the Jaguars to a win over Jensen Beach on Sept. 26, bowling a 227 game and 360 series.

Louis St. Petery, Sebastian River

In a tri-match against South Fork and Jensen Beach on Sept. 27, St. Petery was victorious in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.05 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.31.

Vivian Fougeron, South Fork

In a tri-match against Jensen Beach and Sebastian River on Sept. 27, Fougeron won the diving event with a score of 237.50 points.

Sage Morrow, Vero Beach

At the Pre-State Invitational at Florida State on Sept. 30, Morrow ran a new personal best time of 16:10 to finish 39th overall.

Amelie Galbraith, Pine School

At the Benjamin XC Invite on Sept. 30, Galbraith pushed through on a sloppy terrain and defeated the field with a time of 21:49 for the Knights.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: It's time to vote for Mulligan's Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-30