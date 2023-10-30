VOTE for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 9

After an exciting start to the high school football playoffs, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the Morris/Sussex Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Adam DeCristofaro

Mount Olive senior running back

DeCristofaro rushed for a pair of touchdowns, including a one-yard touchdown that gave Mount Olive a 27-21 win over Wayne Valley in Friday's North 2, Group 4 quarterfinals. DeCristofaro began the scoring with a 25-yard interception returned for a touchdown and also ran in a two-point conversion that gave the Marauders a 14-6 halftime lead.

Shane Hoover

Sparta sophomore quarterback

Hoover threw for 210 yards and two touchdown passes to Lucas Brown in a 27-26 win over Hillside on Saturday. Hoover also had a three-yard touchdown run and connected on all three extra point attempts he attempted.

Jahmani Miller

Roxbury senior running back

Miller rushed 26 times for 209 yards as Roxbury fended off Colonia, 21-14, in Friday's North 2, Group 4 quarterfinals. The victory allowed the Gaels to earn its first 10-game win streak in program history and be one win away from its first sectional final since 2012.

Ben Miniter

Mountain Lakes senior quarterback

Miniter threw for 134 yards and three passing touchdowns as the Herd rolled over Kinnelon, 48-21, in Friday's North 1, Group 1 quarterfinals. Miniter found Marco Dzamba for a pair of touchdown passes, as well as a Justin Brennfleck touchdown pass to open the third quarter. Miniter also scrambled for a 22-yard touchdown run.

Kyle Perry

Butler senior running back

Perry rushed 20 times for 282 yards and five rushing touchdowns as top seed Butler defeated Verona in Friday's North 2, Group 1 quarterfinals, 47-21. It was career highs for both yards and rushing touchdowns for Perry, who reached 20 rushing touchdowns for the season and is 16 yards shy of 1,000 for the season.

Logan Pych

Vernon senior running back

Pych's final game for Vernon was a 200 yard game across 42 carries during a 13-7 overtime loss to Passaic Valley in Friday's North 2, Group 3 quarterfinals. The lone points for the Vikings came during Pych's first career passing touchdown, a two-yard jump pass to Franco Luna prior to halftime. Pych finished his senior season with 1.823 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.

Austin Quandt

Delbarton senior defensive back

Quandt's biggest play of the season came Saturday afternoon against St. Joseph (Montvale). Quandt intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards for the game-winning score in Delbarton's 24-21 win over the Green Knights as the Green Wave took hold of the No. 2 seed in the Non-Public A bracket.

Johnny Vieria

West Morris sophomore kicker

Vieria connected on a 30-yard field goal and had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter. It all set the stage for a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift West Morris to a 19-17 win over Pascack Valley in Friday's North 1, Group 3 quarterfinals. The Wolfpack are the No. 6 seed in the bracket but will host Friday's semifinals against Sparta with the winner reaching the sectional final.

Vote!

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 9