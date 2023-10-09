VOTE for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 6

After another fun week of the high school football season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week



Joseph Ciccotelli

Parsippany Hills senior wide receiver

Ciccotelli caught seven passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Warren Hills. Ciccotelli caught touchdown passes of 48 and 15 yards to give the Vikings a 21-14 halftime lead. Ciccotelli caught another 48 yard touchdown in the third quarter to grow the Parsippany Hills lead.

Tyler Cumming

Mount Olive junior running back

Cumming carried 26 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-28 victory over Sparta. Cumming's three yard touchdown run came as part of a 28-point second quarter for the Marauders, who led at the half, 28-14. Cumming's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter allowed Mount Olive over the 50-point mark for the first time since 2020.

Nick Kurilko

Newton sophomore running back/linebacker

Kirilko rushed for a touchdown while also leading the Braves defense with 18 total tackles in a 34-13 win. Kurilko's three yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, followed by his extra point, grew the Newton lead to 20-0 after one quarter. Kurilko also kicked four extra points in the victory.

Marcello Laracca

Morristown Beard senior running back

Laracca rushed 27 times for 179 yards as the Crimson beat Hackley (NY) on Friday, 18-7. It's the third straight week that the senior has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game and his fourth performance over the century mark in six games this season.

Jahmani Miller

Roxbury senior running back

Miller carried 23 times for 159 yards in a 24-6 victory over Chatham on Friday night. It's the second time this season that Miller has rushed for at least 150 yards in a game, joining a 201 yard effort against Randolph on Sept. 8. The Gaels are 7-0 this season and have won 12 of their last 13 games dating back to last season.

Kyle Perry

Butler senior running back

Perry carried 23 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns as Butler beat Lyndhurst, 41-14, in an NJIC crossover game. It was Perry's first career three touchdown game as the senior has scored a rushing touchdown in all but one game this season for the Bulldogs.

Gavin Pych

Vernon junior running back

Pych carried 12 times for 95 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 41-14 win over West Milford on Friday. Pych's four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter joined brother Logan Pych's touchdown run to grow a 14-0 lead. Pych also scored with touchdown runs of one and 30 yards in the third quarter for a 41-7 lead.

Dylan Roemmele

Pequannock sophomore running back

Roemmele carried eight times for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 win over Kinnelon. Roemmele added three catches for 59 yards in the victory. The win pushed Pequannock to first place in the SFC's National Blue division.

Ryan Trafford

Delbarton senior running back

Trafford carried 25 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns as the Green Wave defeated Pope John on Saturday, 30-6. Trafford had touchdown runs of two and 29 yards in the second quarter to grow towards a 17-0 halftime lead for Delbarton. Trafford's touchdown run from six yards out in the third quarter extended the lead to 24-0.

