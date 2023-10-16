VOTE for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 7

After another thrilling week of the high school football season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the Morris/Sussex Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Andrew Baker

Sussex Tech senior running back

Baker rushed 16 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including a fourth quarter score to solidify a 21-13 win over Lenape Valley on Saturday. The victory marked the first time in program history that the Fighting Mustangs were able to defeat the Patriots, ending a 54-year drought.

Chris Dietrich

Pope John senior quarterback

Dietrich completed 22 of 35 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions shook state rankings with a 31-27 win over DePaul on Friday night. Pope John trailed 14-0 early before Dietrich found Sir Paris Jones for a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead in half. In the third quarter, Dietrich found Joey Walton for a 15-yard touchdown pass to give Pope John its first lead at 17-14.

Shane Hoover

Sparta sophomore quarterback

Hoover completed 17 of 24 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans defeated West Milford on Friday, 41-20. Hoover found Josh Brancy for three touchdown passes, as well as strikes to Lucas Brown and Nick Curry. Hoover also connected on four made extra points as the team's kicker.

Logan Pych

Vernon senior running back

Pych rushed 16 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Vernon won its seventh in a row, a 38-13 win over High Point on Friday. Pych's 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter began a run of 38 straight points by the Vikings while touchdown runs of one and four yards in the third quarter extended Vernon's lead.

Anthony Skawinski

Roxbury senior quarterback

Skawinski had part in five Roxbury touchdowns during the Gaels' 36-14 win over Morristown on Friday night. Skawinski found Connor Patton and Colin Richter for touchdown receptions while also running in a pair of seven-yard scores. Skawinski had two interceptions on defense, including a fourth quarter pick he returned for 65 yards for another touchdown.

Julio Tatis

Parsippany Hills senior running back

Tatis had 157 yards from scrimmage to go along with a rushing and a receiving touchdown as the Vikings shut down Morris Hills on Saturday, 27-6. Tatis kicked off the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to go along with 114 yards on the ground. Tatis capped the Parsippany Hills scoring with a 20-yard touchdown grab from Joshua Smith, one of his three catches for 43 yards.

Anthony Trongone

Dover senior quarterback

Trongone threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns while also being the leading rusher with 58 yards on the ground as the Tigers defeated previously undefeated Fair Lawn, 24-21, in Ivy division action on Friday. Trongone found Brandon Flynn and Emilio Mendez for touchdown passes.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 7