VOTE for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 5

After another exciting week of the high school football season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the Morris/Sussex Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Dylan Cotter

Newton senior running back

Cotter rushed 17 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 victory over Lenape Valley on Friday night. Cotter's touchdown runs of 4 and 21 yards gave Newton a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, which they never relinquished.

Brian Gruber

Sussex Tech junior quarterback/defensive back

The ball continued to find Gruber during Friday's 41-0 win over Hackettstown. In the second quarter alone, he intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, and scored on a one-yard touchdown run. The only pass Gruber completed in the entire game was an eight-yard touchdown throw to Andrew Baker for a 34-0 halftime lead. Gruber also completed a two-point conversion and executed on three extra points.

Micah Leibowitz

Morristown Beard senior tight end

In addition to leading the defensive line to a 35-0 shutout of Hopkins (Conn.) on Saturday, Leibowitz found the end zone multiple times. The senior caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-point conversion in the third quarter. Leibowitz was also given a rare rushing attempt, plowing into the end zone from 1 yard out for his third touchdown of the day.

Logan Pych

Vernon senior running back

Pych continues to have big performances week in and week out. In slick conditions, Pych rushed 38 times for 337 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-6 victory over Lakeland on Friday night. The victory vaulted Vernon to first place in the SFC American White division. Pych had a pair of two-yard touchdown runs and a 13-yard touchdown run to give Vernon a commanding 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Matt Rattay

Roxbury senior running back/linebacker

Rattay rushed for the Gaels' only touchdown in a hard fought 10-7 win over Mount Olive with the SFC Liberty White title on the line Friday night. Rattay's 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter were the only points for either team in the first half. Rattay also led Roxbury with 12 tackles and forced a fumble in the game's final minute to secure the victory.

Dylan Roemmele

Pequannock sophomore running back

Roemmele had a season-high performance despite only carrying the ball eight times. The sophomore gained 171 yards on the ground and had two rushing touchdowns in a 35-10 victory over Parsippany. He broke off a 72-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead. In the third, he capped off 35 straight points with a 20-yard run for a score.

Julio Tatis

Parsippany Hills senior running back

Tatis rushed 31 times for a career-high 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over Chatham on Friday night. Tatis rushed for a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Vikings an early lead. Tatis later found the end zone again on a 12-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Trafford

Delbarton senior running back

Trafford ran 19 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Wave dominated Paramus Catholic, 45-0, on Saturday. Trafford's two touchdowns both came in the second quarter with runs of two and 16 yards. This built a halftime advantage of 31-0 for the Green Wave, who won their first game in the SFC United White in the process.

Vote!

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 5