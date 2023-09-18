VOTE for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 3

After another fun week of the high school football season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Andrew Baker

Sussex Tech running back

Baker ran 22 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-26 victory for the Fighting Mustangs over Kinnelon. Baker found the end zone in all four quarters, including a five-yard run to build a 15-0 first quarter lead and a 12-yard run for a 29-6 halftime advantage.

Jasiah Brown

Morristown defensive back

The Colonials are among the best in the area because of plays this season from players like Brown. Despite the offense sputtering during a 13-7 loss to Mount Olive, Brown provided the only Morristown points of the game. Brown's interception of a Jake Asbury throw resulted in an 80-yard touchdown return the other way, which tied the game at seven at the time.

Marco Dzamba

Mountain Lakes tight end/linebacker

Dzamba has worked himself back from injury to contribute more on both sides of the ball. Dzamba got his first offensive touchdown of the season this week, a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of a 33-6 win over Madison. The senior is more well known for his defensive skills, which he showed off moments later with a 56-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

Michael Horgan

Pequannock running back

Horgan led a Pequannock rushing attack that was varied and effective against Whippany Park in a 35-6 victory. Horgan rushed 12 times for 165 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown run that broke the backs of the Wildcats.

Nick Kurilko

Newton linebacker

Kurilko was a big component of the Braves shutting out Wallkill Valley in a 14-0 victory. The sophomore had 12 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles, along with three sacks of Rangers quarterback Zack Clarken.

Hector Lopez

Hanover Park linebacker

Scoring was hard to come by between Hanover Park and Kittatinny, but tough defense prevailed in a 6-0 win by the Hornets to remain undefeated. Lopez led the Hanover Park defense with 12 tackles, a sack and an interception that kept Kittatinny off the scoreboard. Lopez helped hold the Cougars to just 86 total yards of offense.

Logan Pych

Vernon running back

Pych continues to have a month of September to remember. The running back rushed a season-low 16 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-7 rout of Jefferson. It's the third straight performance of at least 160 yards on the ground for Pych, who has found the end zone multiple times in each of those three games. Pych is on pace for more than 1,800 rushing yards this season.

Colin Richter

Roxbury wide receiver/defensive back

Richter was unstoppable on both sides of the ball for the Gaels in a 28-14 victory over West Morris. Richter hauled in five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he led the defense with 14 total tackles and brought in his first interception of the season, halting a comeback attempt for the Wolfpack.

Julio Tatis

Parsippany Hills running back

Tatis was stellar in a 28-21 victory for the Vikings over Montville. The senior rushed 21 times for 139 yards and three crucial touchdown runs. Tatis had touchdown runs of 52 and two yards to keep pace with Montville, tied at 14 at the half. His 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter proved to be the difference maker.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week for Week 3