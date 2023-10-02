VOTE: MNJ Football Player of the Week

MANSFIELD — It is time to make your vote count.

Here are this week's nominees for Mansfield News Journal Football Player of the Week.

>Mansfield Senior’s Jamir Petty ran for 91 yards and a touchdown as the Tygers beat Ashland 14-6.

>Crestview’s Ayden Reymer rushed for 190 yards on only nine carries as his scoring runs covered 22, 24, 21 and 77 yards in a 56-7 win over Plymouth.

>Ontario’s Bodpegn Miller ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in a win over Pleasant and has now accounted for 23 touchdowns this season – 14 through the air and nine on the ground.

Voting will end at 9 p.m. on Friday. Winners will be announced on Saturday.

