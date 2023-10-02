Advertisement

VOTE: MNJ Football Player of the Week

Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield Senior High School's Jamir Petty (4) carries the ball against Ashland High School during high school football action at Arlin Field Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR

MANSFIELD — It is time to make your vote count.

Here are this week's nominees for Mansfield News Journal Football Player of the Week.

>Mansfield Senior’s Jamir Petty ran for 91 yards and a touchdown as the Tygers beat Ashland 14-6.

>Crestview’s Ayden Reymer rushed for 190 yards on only nine carries as his scoring runs covered 22, 24, 21 and 77 yards in a 56-7 win over Plymouth.

>Ontario’s Bodpegn Miller ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in a win over Pleasant and has now accounted for 23 touchdowns this season – 14 through the air and nine on the ground.

Voting will end at 9 p.m. on Friday. Winners will be announced on Saturday.

