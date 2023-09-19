Vote for the midseason Savannah Morning News high school football player of the year

The midway point of the high school football season is here, and Savannah has several teams in the midst of excellent seasons.

Benedictine (5-0) is ranked No. 1 among Class 4A schools as the Cadets are looking to win their third straight state title.

Calvary Day (4-0) is No. 2 in Class 3A as the Cavs get set to meet up with host Savannah Christian (3-1).

Bryan County (4-0), South Effingham (3-0) and Bethesda (5-0) are off to undefeated starts, looking to make pushes in the playoffs.

Stars have shined on Friday nights, and here's a chance for readers to vote on the Midseason Player of the Year. Voting ends at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill

The senior has scored 14 touchdowns and has 700 all-purpose yards for the Wildcats (4-1).

Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine

The Florida State-bound senior has 10 touchdown passes and has run for three scores for the Cadets (5-0).

The senior has been a star on both sides of the ball for the Cadets with 168 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns with 21 tackles for the Cadets.

The Tennessee-bound senior has completed 66% of his passes for 858 yards with 12 touchdowns without an interception and has run for 156 yards and three scores for the Cavs (4-0).

The junior defensive lineman has has 20 tackles, including eight for losses, with three sacks for the Cavaliers.

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian

The junior has rushed for 424 yards and eight touchdowns for the Raiders (3-1).

The 5-star junior has 27 tackles, including four for losses and 4.5 sacks for the Raiders.

Savannah Christian's David Bucey leaps into the air as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown on Friday, September 15, 2023 against Savannah Country Day.

The South Carolina-bound senior has 11 catches for 153 yards and three scores and 20 tackles for the Raiders.

The junior has 20 tackles and a pair of sacks to go along with 10 catches for 189 yards.

Austin Clemons, Bryan County

The senior has rushed for 661 yards and six touchdowns and has 46 tackles, including nine for losses, with four sacks and an interception for Bryan County (4-0).

Tanner Ennis, Bryan County

The senior has 45 tackles, including seven for losses, and has four catches for 107 yards and a pair of scores for Bryan County.

Split End #12 Tanner Ennis attempts to protect the ball and dodge the Panther defenders during the Friday night game between The Bryan County Redskins and the Portal Panthers in Portal, GA. [Hunter D. Cone / for Savannah Morning News]

A.J. Butts, Effingham County

The senior has rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns (stats through three games) and leads the Rebels (1-3) with 22 tackles.

The senior has rushed for 254 yards and three scores for the Mustangs (3-0).

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian

The versatile junior has 533 all-purpose yards with four touchdowns, eight tackles and an interception for the Raiders.

Jeremiah Washington, South Effingham

The senior linebacker leads the Mustangs in tackles (26) and sacks (2).

The senior quarterback has thrown for 1,118 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions and has run for 159 yards and three scores for the Tigers (1-4).

Wilkes Albert, Benedictine

The senior linebacker leads the Cadets with 41 tackles and has a pair of sacks and an interception.

Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute

The junior receiver has 19 catches for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

The junior quarterback has 10 touchdown passes for the Phoenix (2-2).

Trevor Strowbridge, Calvary Day

The senior leads the Cavs with 208 yards rushing and five scores, and has 25 tackles and an interception on defense.

Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead

The senior, who has committed to Western Kentucky, has six touchdowns combined on the year.

The junior tackle, with numerous Power 5 offers, anchors the offensive line for the two-time defending state champs.

Barton Mixon, Savannah Country Day

The junior quarterback has thrown for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for two scores.

The junior has 13 catches for 286 yards and four scores for the Cavs.

KJ James, Savannah Country Day

The senior has 578 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on the season, with a field goal and six extra points as a kicker.

Isaiah Scott, Johnson

The junior ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Brantley County, and leads the Atom Smasher defense at linebacker.

Tyler Kindle, Memorial Day

The senior has thrown for 867 yards and seven touchdowns for the Matadors (3-1).

Caden Arnold, Calvary Day

The senior leads the Cavs with 16 receptions and has three touchdowns and 277 yards receiving.

Julien Zamora, Memorial Day

The senior has four interceptions and 11 tackles, with 12 catches for 253 yards and three scores.

Lorenzo Cowan, Jenkins

The senior linebacker who leads the Warrior defense has committed to play at Kentucky.

Noah Jenkins, Bethesda

The senior has rushed for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns in four games for the Blazers (5-0).

Amari Cook, St. Andrew's

The sophomore has rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns and has 137 yards receiving and has 10 tackles and an interception for the Lions (3-1).

Triston Randall, Bethesda

The senior has thrown for 709 yards and a pair of touchdowns, ran for three scores and leads the Blazers with 25 tackles at linebacker.

Zayden Edwards, St. Andrew's

The junior has thrown for 352 yards and four touchdowns and run for 263 yards and three scores.

Camron Thompson, Jenkins

Sophomore anchors Jenkins offensive line with a number of Power 5 offers.

Third Scroggins, Benedictine

The junior linebacker has emerged as one of the best in the state with 40 tackles on the season.

