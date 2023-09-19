Vote: Who is the midseason Athens-area high school football player of the year?

We're at the halfway point in the high school football season, and it's time to cast your vote for who you think is the midseason player of the year in the Athens-area.

Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) is the top-ranked team in 1A Division 1 as the Wolverines fight for their second consecutive state title.

East Jackson (4-0) is off to its best start since 2009 as the Eagles prepare to visit Johnson (1-3) on Friday.

Bethlehem Christian (5-0), Jefferson (4-0) and North Oconee (3-0) are all off to undefeated starts, powering through their slate of opponents and looking to make a push to the playoffs.

Below are nominees from this season's five weeks of action, each with outstanding performances for their teams. This poll will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Midseason football player of the year nominees

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue ChristianThe Georgia Tech-bound senior quarterback continues to climb the state all-time records lists, recording 20 passing touchdowns through Week 5. He ranks No. 1 in Georgia with 1,520 passing yards. He's also recorded 30 carries for 192 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for the Wolverines (5-0).Record setter: Aaron Philo ties Brock Vandagriff's Prince Avenue record, moves up all-time state TD listC.J. Dockery, Prince Avenue ChristianThe sophomore wide receiver/cornerback has 18 receptions for 344 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wolverines' offense. He's also recorded four sacks, one solo, and an interception on the Wolverines' defense.Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue ChristianThe junior defensive lineman has 25 total tackles for the Wolverines, including 17 solo tackles. He has two deflected passes and has tallied eight quarterback hurries in four games for the Wolverines and recorded a sack against Athens Academy in Week 3.Sammy Brown, JeffersonThe Clemson-bound senior running back/linebacker has 59 carries for 491 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, he's recorded 43 tackles, 25 solo, and a sack against Wren in Week 2 for the Dragons (4-0).Skyler Zimmerman, JeffersonThe senior linebacker has one touchdown, 33 tackles (18 solo) and five sacks for the Dragons.Hampton Johnson, Athens AcademyThe junior quarterback has thrown for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns and has run for one touchdown for the Spartans (2-2).Jamari Welch, Athens AcademyThe junior running back/wide receiver has 412 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries and added five solo tackles for the Spartans.Keyon Standifer, Athens AcademyThe freshman wide receiver/corner back has nine receptions for 279 yards and two touchdowns and has four carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. He’s also record seven solo tackles for the Spartans (2-2)Braxton Goolsby, East JacksonThe sophomore wide receiver/corner back has 19 receptions for 297 yards and one kick-return touchdown for the Eagles, who at 4-0 are off to their best start since 2009.Quay Hill, East JacksonThe junior running back has 80 carries for 347 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles, who have won their first four games for the first time in 14 years.Drew Richardson, East JacksonThe sophomore quarterback/wide receiver has 51 completions on 73 attempts for 691 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 35 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns. His combined rushing and passing totals are 879 yards, ranking him No. 5 in Division AA for the Eagles, who are off to their best start since 2009.Josh Adams, Bethlehem ChristianThe senior running/defensive back has racked up 978 yards and 16 touchdowns on 61 carries. He also has seven receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown, totaling 1,093 all-purpose yards for the Knights (5-0).Kendrick Curry, Clarke Central

The senior running back/linebacker has provided a consistent spark for the Gladiators’ offensive attack, scoring key touchdowns against Cedar Shoals, Oconee County and South Forsyth.

Corey Watkins Jr., Clarke CentralThe junior running back has 56 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns for the Gladiators. He ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns against Oconee County and two touchdowns against Cedar Shoals.Bryson Campbell, Athens ChristianThe junior wide receiver ranks No. 2 in Georgia with 623 receiving yards on 44 receptions and three touchdowns. He's also recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a deflected pass, as well as 13 kickoff returns for 80 yards and three punt returns for 33 yards for the Eagles (0-4).Laydon Bryson, Athens ChristianThe freshman quarterback/cornerback has 79 completions on 143 attempts for 915 yards, ranking him second in 1A Division 1. He's thrown four touchdowns.Howard Holloway, ApalacheeThe senior quarterback has 52 completions on 106 attempts for 763 yards, ranking him ninth in Class 6A. He's also thrown for four touchdowns and rushed 33 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns.Favian Williford, ApalacheeThe junior running back has 60 carries for 362 yards and two touchdowns, as well as nine receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown. He's had 11 kickoff returns for 198 yards, his longest run being 30 yards for the Wildcats.Ethan Townsend, Westminster ChristianThe sophomore quarterback has 31 competitions on 75 attempts for 428 yards and six touchdowns for the Lions (2-3).Dee Moore, Westminster ChristianThe senior running back/offensive linebacker has 20 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two receptions for 12 yards, six tackles and one interception for the Lions.Demetrius "M.J." Dowdy, Winder-BarrowThe sophomore running back/middle linebacker has 106 carries for 659 yards, ranking him in the top 15 in the state of Georgia. He also has five touchdowns for the Bulldoggs (4-1).Xavier McCoy, Winder-BarrowThe sophomore running back has 62 carries for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He also has eight receptions for 47 yards and a total of 446 all-purpose yards for the Bulldoggs.Jaiden Daniels, CommerceThe junior running back/free safety has been making big plays for the Tigers since his freshman year and thus far this season is keeping pace rushing for two touchdowns and grabbing an interception against Southside Christian, rushing for three touchdowns against Murphy (N.C.) and picking up 90 rushing yards against Hebron Christian.Tysean Wiggins, Commerce

The junior fullback/defensive tackle has a nose for the end zone as he picked up three touchdowns against Murphy (N.C.), two touchdowns against Lincoln County and rushed for two scores and 175 yards against Hebron Christian.Titus Watkins, Oconee CountyThe junior quarterback has 66 completions on 106 attempts for 738 yards and five touchdowns. He has also recorded 50 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns.Caiden Wood, Oconee CountyThe sophomore running back has 53 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors.M.J. Spurlin, Jackson CountyThe senior running back has 116 carries for 699 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as eight receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (2-3). He completed a 66-yard touchdown pass.Devin Hester, Cedar ShoalsThe senior wide receiver has 14 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 98 kick return yards and 27 punt return yards for the Jaguars (1-3).Jake Turner, Oglethorpe CountyThe senior running back has 412 yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots (1-3).Darius Heard, Oglethorpe CountyThe junior wide receiver has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns, as well as one interception, 37 tackles and one sack for the Patriots.

Max Wilson, North Oconee

The senior quarterback, who in 2022 had in excess of 2,500 yards running and throwing en route to being named the Region 8-A Player of the Year, has picked up where he left off this fall, rushing for two touchdowns against Oconee County and South Forsyth and tossing four touchdown passes against Madison County.Tate Titshaw, North Oconee

The senior running back/outside linebacker, who is being recruited by a host of schools, is one of the Titans’ most dangerous offensive weapons, rushing for 111 yards on 21 attempts against Oconee County and running for two touchdowns against South Forsyth.Landon Roldan, North OconeeThe junior wide receiver/corner back scored three touchdowns against Madison County.Zahkari Shiflet, Madison CountyThe senior running back has 489 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 61 carries for the Red Raiders (3-1).Camden Smith, Madison CountyThe senior quarterback has 564 yards rushing, 136 passing yards, 278 return yards on kickoff and punt returns and six touchdowns.

