Vote for Midlands high school boys spring sports Athlete of the Week: April 8

It’s time to vote for The State’s boys spring sports Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 1-6. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can nominate a player each week by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by noon on Mondays.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun

Boys Athlete of Week Nominees

Amare Counts, Blythewood baseball: Sophomore went 6-for-11 with two homers and six RBI last week. Counts was named to the SC Diamond Invitational all-tournament team.

Jackson Cionek, Lexington baseball: Senior was MVP of SC Diamond Invitational in helping the Wildcats to their second straight tournament title. Cionek was 5-for-10 with a homer and four RBI in the Wildcats’ four wins.

Jacob Harper, Swansea baseball: The junior first baseman hit .444 with three doubles and five runs last week for the Tigers.

Beau Hollins, River Bluff baseball: Senior first baseman and South Carolina signee hit .750 with a homer and six RBI last week. Hollins also was named to the Forest Acres Classic All-Tournament team.

Skiler Jackson, Lugoff-Elgin baseball: Senior middle infielder hit .500 with a homer, six RBI and two doubles last week. Jackson also allowed one hit and struck out seven in 4 ⅓ innings pitched.

Blaine Redmond, Gray Collegiate baseball: The senior hit .571 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored last week.

Matthew Rollison, Dutch Fork baseball: Rollison pitched a complete-game, three-hitter in a win over AC Flora at Forest Acres Classic. He also was 4-for-11 with two RBI at the plate and was named to the FAC all-tournament team.

Joey Sullivan, Gray Collegiate boys soccer: Junior was Tournament MVP at the Nike Palmetto Cup. In three matches, Sullivan didn’t allow a goal in 235 minutes played and had 13 saves including a season-high eight against Hanahan.

Graham Whittle, Airport baseball: The Coker commit pitched a complete-game against Dorman at the Forest Acres Classic, allowing no earned runs on four hits while striking out six.