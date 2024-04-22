Vote for Midlands high school boys spring sports Athlete of the Week: April 22

It’s time to vote for The State’s spring sports boys Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 15-20.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter/X page.

Coaches can nominate a player by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by noon on Mondays.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Luke Bohnsack, Northside Christian baseball: The sophomore pitched 10.2 innings, struck out 20, walked one and didn’t allow any earned runs. At the plate, he was 5-for-11 with four RBIs, two triples and three stolen bases.

Tripp Bryant, River Bluff soccer: Junior had four goals in the Gators’ wins over Aiken and Dutch Fork last week.

Johnny Collins, Blythewood baseball: Sophomore threw a complete-game one-hitter and struck out 10 in a 7-0 win over Spring Valley.

Jabari Flemon, Mid-Carolina baseball: Senior was 8-for-12 with three homers, 12 RBIs, seven runs scored and two stolen bases.

Wright Gibson, A.C. Flora lacrosse: Senior had six goals and seven assists in Falcons’ two playoff wins. A.C. Flora will play Greenville in the 4A semifinal on Tuesday.

Austin Laughlin, Cardinal Newman baseball: Senior struck out 14, allowed two hits and walked two in 6-0 win over Hammond. At the plate, Laughlin was 3-for-10 with a homer and two RBIs.

Jake Peterson, Chapin baseball: Went 9-for-14 with 11 RBIs at the plate last week. On the mound, he picked up the win against White Knoll, allowing two earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched.

Will Puckett, Dutch Fork lacrosse: Senior had seven goals in two playoff matches in helping the Silver Foxes to 5A Lower State championship.

Eli Roth, Dreher track & field: Roth won the 800 (1:56.30) and the 1,600 (4:18.47) at the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite Meet.

Jalen Scott, Richland Northeast baseball: Senior pitched 7.2 innings, allowed one earned run, struck out 11 and picked up two wins. At the plate, he was 5-for-8 with two triples, two doubles and three RBIs.

Dylan Smith, North Central baseball: Senior pitched 7.2 innings, picked up two wins and didn’t allow an earned run while striking out 12. At the plate, he was 5-for-11 with a homer and three RBIs.

Dylan White, Irmo baseball: White was 7-for-14 with two doubles and four RBIs. Defensively, the catcher threw out two runners.

Byer Ware, Camden baseball: Senior was the winning pitcher in the Bulldogs’ region-clinching win over Marlboro County. Ware pitched 6.1 innings, allowed an earned run on five hits while striking out 12.