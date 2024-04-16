Vote for Midlands high school boys spring sports Athlete of the Week: April 15

It’s time to vote for The State’s boys spring sports Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 8-13

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can nominate a player each week by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by noon on Mondays.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Boys Athlete of Week Nominees

Justice Ard, Swansea baseball: Sophomore hit . 545 with two homers and seven RBI in three games last week for the Tigers.

Braydon Hallman, Batesburg-Leesville baseball: Sophomore pitched a complete-game trhee-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Pelion. At the plate, he was 4-for-7 with a homer and five RBI.

Caleb Cooper, Spring Valley track & field: Senior won the high jump at the All-American Classic meet with a leap of 6-foot-4 inches.

Jabari Flemon, Mid-Carolina baseball: Senior picked up a win on the mound, allowing one hit and struck out six. At the plate, he was 4-for-10 with a homer, RBI and three stolen bases.

Maverick Grigsby, Lugoff-Elgin baseball: Junior hit .600 with seven RBI and three runs scored last week.

Micah Ott, Ben Lippen baseball: Ott went 5-for-11 with two RBI and picked up a win in relief in one of his two relief appearances on the week.

Caleb Raysor, Gray Collegiate track & field: Sophomore won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 55.15 at the All-American Track Classic.

Caden Reeves, Chapin baseball: Senior and Troy signee was 9-for-11 with three homers and 11 RBI as the Eagles went 3-1 this week. Reeves also was the catcher for Tyler Stephenson’s no-hitter on Friday against Dutch Fork.

Blaine Redmond, Gray Collegiate baseball: Redmond pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout in game one of a doubleheader against Boiling Springs. He also was 2-for-6 with two RBI at the plate.

Eldin Sanchez, Lugoff-Elgin soccer: Senior attacker had five goals and an assist in two matches last week for L-E.

Byer Ware, Camden baseball: Senior pitched a complete-game, one hitter in a 7-0 win over Lake City. Ware didn’t walk a batter and allowed just an infield single in the seventh inning.

Brayden Williams, Saluda baseball: Sophomore outfielder went 6-for-10 with three doubles, a triple, a homer and 11 RBI last week

Juel Rivers, Swansea soccer: Junior had six goals in two matches last week.