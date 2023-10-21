VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 10 Poll

In the Marion Star Football Player of Week 9 Poll, North Union's Nolan Draper, who scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a win over Graham, earned 730 of 1,921 votes (38 percent) to win it..

Other nominees were Jacob England of Pleasant, A.J. Bower of Northmor, Kaiden Luikart of Elgin and Keyan Shidone of River Valley.

Voting is continuing through early Tuesday morning at MarionStar.com and its app for the Marion Star Football Player of Week 10 Poll.

Marion Star Football Player of Week 10 Poll, vote:

● Elgin's Brody Wood threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes to complete a comeback victory over Hardin Northern.

● Northmor's Carson Campbell ran 15 times for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Loudonville.

● Ridgedale's Brayden Townsend threw three touchdowns in a win over Perry.

● Mount Gilead's Eliot Jones ran for 100 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns in a win over Cardington.

