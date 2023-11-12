Vote for the MAPS Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week

Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week poll, presented by Map Credit Union.

The postseason continues with Mid-Valley football players turning in top performances.

This week’s Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week nominees are:

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton football

Zach Smith, Dayton football

Noah Richter, Regis football

Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving in the poll below. The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Silverton's Sawyer Teeney (10) passes the ball during the second half of the OSAA 5A quarterfinal game against West Albany on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Silverton, Ore.

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton football

Silverton quarterback Sawyer Teeney helped the Foxes to a 41-14 win over West Albany in the OSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals. He was 16 of 20 on 166 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Smith, Dayton football

Dayton's Zach Smith scored three touchdowns in the Pirates' 50-36 win over Yamhill-Carlton in the OSAA Class 3A quarterfinals.

Noah Richter, Regis football

Regis' Noah Richter scored a 56-yard touchdown run in the Rams' 27-20 victory over Heppner in the OSAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Vote for the MAPS Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week