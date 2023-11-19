Vote for the Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week

Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week poll, presented by Map Credit Union.

The fall high school sports postseason is winding down and some Mid-Valley athletes capped it off with top performances.

This week’s Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week nominees are:

Brody Sullivan, Silverton football

Boston Hodges, Dayton football

Noah Richter, Regis football

Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving in the poll below. The poll closes at noon Wednesday.

Silverton's Sawyer Teeney (10) hands the ball off to Brody Sullivan (4) to score a touchdown during the second half of the 5A semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at McNary High School in Keizer, Ore.

Brody Sullivan, Silverton football

Silverton running back Brody Sullivan scored one touchdown and rushed for 87 yards in the Foxes' 42-19 loss to Mountain View in the OSAA Class 5A state semifinals.

Dayton’s Boston Hodges, right, runs down the sidelines against Cascade Christian’s Caleb Scaglione during the first half of their OSAA Class 3A state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Cottage Grove High School in Cottage Grove.

Boston Hodges, Dayton football

Quarterback Boston Hodges scored two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 30-42 loss to Cascade Christian in the OSAA Class 3A state semifinals.

Noah Richter, Regis football

Running back Noah Richter scored three touchdowns in Regis’ 55-39 loss to Weston-McEwen in the OSAA Class state 2A semifinals.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Vote for the Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week