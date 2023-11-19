Vote for the Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week
The fall high school sports postseason is winding down and some Mid-Valley athletes capped it off with top performances.
This week’s Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week nominees are:
Brody Sullivan, Silverton football
Silverton running back Brody Sullivan scored one touchdown and rushed for 87 yards in the Foxes' 42-19 loss to Mountain View in the OSAA Class 5A state semifinals.
Boston Hodges, Dayton football
Quarterback Boston Hodges scored two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 30-42 loss to Cascade Christian in the OSAA Class 3A state semifinals.
Noah Richter, Regis football
Running back Noah Richter scored three touchdowns in Regis’ 55-39 loss to Weston-McEwen in the OSAA Class state 2A semifinals.
