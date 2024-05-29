VOTE: How many TD passes will Falcons QB Kirk Cousins throw in 2024?

The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency before drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick. Cousins is coming off a serious injury but the team expects him to be good to go when the season begins in September.

The veteran quarterback has posted impressive numbers for most of his 12-year NFL career. Cousins passed for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions over eight games in Minnesota last season. Prior to his injury, Cousins passed for at least 25 touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons (2015-2022).

His career high came in 2020 when he passed for 35 touchdowns for the Vikings. How many touchdowns will Cousins throw for in 2024? Vote in our latest Falcons fan poll below:

