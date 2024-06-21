How to vote for LSU’s Angel Reese as a WNBA All-Star

Angel Reese is still early in her rookie WNBA campaign, but the former LSU star is making a mark so far.

After setting the NCAA single-season double-doubles record with the Tigers, she is currently averaging double figures in points (12.4) and rebounds (10.8) with 14 professional games under her belt with the Chicago Sky. She has turned in double-doubles in her last seven contests, a record among WNBA rookies.

Reese now finds herself as a potential All-Star in her first season, and in the early voting returns, she ranks seventh so far. LSU fans can do their part to get Reese on the All-Star game by clicking this link to vote.

High Level Hoopin' 🤩 Vote Angel Reese into the WNBA All-Star Game!https://t.co/DHl77rNyOB pic.twitter.com/1jBgrrrbRK — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) June 21, 2024

First returns are in! Make sure to vote daily for your favorite players ⬇️ VOTE: https://t.co/8LuVb8C5G7 pic.twitter.com/W6NmlPRS9U — WNBA (@WNBA) June 21, 2024

Reese is joined in the early voting top 10 by fellow rookie and college rival Caitlin Clark, who was the first overall pick for the Indiana Fever.

