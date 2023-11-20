Vote for Louisville-area high school athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

As the competition for KHSAA football state championship trophies continues, so have top-level performances from local athletes.

After the third round of the KHSAA football playoffs, which Louisville-area athlete should be named The Courier Journal athlete of the week for Nov. 13–18? Cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of this page.

The poll closes Thursday at 6 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.

Cam Edwards, Kentucky Country Day, football

Kentucky Country Day’s Cam Edwards was all over the field in the Bearcats' 29-16 victory over Ludlow in the third round of the Class A playoffs. Edwards scored two touchdowns and had two interceptions. The Bearcats will host Raceland at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Cole Hodge, Christian Academy, football

CAL quarterback Cole Hodge (2) got around the corner for a score during first half action as the Central Yellowjackets faced off against the Christian Academy Centurions in the third round of the KHSAA football playoffs on Friday night. Nov. 17, 2023

CAL senior Cole Hodge held another masterclass in last Friday's 52-13 Class 3A playoff victory over Central. The East Carolina commit threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns; he also ran 14 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The Centurions will host Lexington Catholic in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Zane Johnson, Trinity, football

Trinity's Zane Johnson threw deep for a pass in the first half. The Rocks dominated St. X 38-14 during the 6A KHSAA playoffs. Nov. 10, 2023.

Trinity quarterback Zane Johnson delivered an outstanding performance in the Shamrocks' 45-0 victory over McCracken County in last Friday's 6A third-round playoff game. The freshman completed 13 of 18 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns. The Shamrocks will host Frederick Douglass at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jeremiah Lynn, Trinity, football

Trinity's Jeremiah Lynn made a big catch in the second quarter past St. X's Jason Dunn during the 6A KHSAA playoffs. Nov. 10, 2023.

Trinity's Jeremiah Lynn had a huge game for the Shamrocks in last Friday's Class 6A playoff game against McCracken County. The junior had six receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in Trinity's 45-0 blowout.

Journey Wyche, Ballard, football

Nov 17, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; Ballard running back Journey Wyche (21) runs the ball during the third round of KHSAA Class 6A playoffs against Central Hardin at Ballard High School. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Hutchins-The Courier-Journal

Fresh off a 144-yard game, Ballard senior running back Journey Wyche did not disappoint in the Bruins' 28-3 victory over Central Hardin in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. Wyche rushed for two touchdowns to help his team advance to a 6A semifinal matchup against Bryan Station.

