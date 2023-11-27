Vote for Louisville-area high school athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

The 2023 Kentucky high school football finals are set to kick off this Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Heading into the KHSAA championship games, which Louisville-area player put on the most impressive performance for the week of Nov. 20-25? Cast your vote for one of the nominees in the poll at the bottom of this page.

The poll closes Thursday at 6 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.

Cole Hodge, Christian Academy, football

Christian Academy's Cole Hodge (2) flexes after scoring a touchdown during the first half of their game against Lexington Catholic, Friday, Nov. 24 2023 in Louisville Ky.

Christian Academy senior Cole Hodge did it again. The senior was responsible for five touchdowns and had 410 total yards in the Centurions' 43-8 Class 3A semifinal win over Lexington Catholic.

Jeremiah Lynn, Trinity, football

Trinity's Jeremiah Lynn looks for room to run against the Frederick Douglass defense in the first half. The Rocks defeated visiting Frederick Douglass 14-7 in overtime in Friday's Class 6A state semifinal. Nov. 24, 2023.

Although last Friday's Class 6A playoff game between Trinity and Frederick Douglass was mostly a defensive battle, Trinity junior Jeremiah Lynn came up big for the Shamrocks. Lynn had three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in Trinity's 14-7 overtime win.

Trinity will play Bryan Station at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6A state championship game.

Justin Ruffin, Christian Academy, football

Christian Academy's Justin Ruffin (4) crosses the goal line to score during the first half of their game against Lexington Catholic, Friday, Nov. 24 2023 in Louisville Ky.

CAL wide receiver Justin Ruffin had another big game for the Centurions last Friday. The senior recorded eight catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns in Christian Academy's 43-8 victory over Lexington Catholic.

CAL will play Bell County at noon Saturday in the Class 3A championship game.

Journey Wyche, Ballard, football

Ballard running back Journey Wyche (21) rushed around the corner for a score during first half action as the Bruins took on the Bryan Station Defenders in the Class 6A State Semifinals on Friday night. Nov. 24, 2023.

Ballard running back Journey Wyche had 22 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the Bruins' 24-21 loss to Bryan Station.

