Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

From clutch shots to game-changing plays, who had the most impressive performance during the week of Dec. 4–Dec. 9? Cast your vote for one of the five nominees at the bottom of this page.

The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday morning.

Justin Bibb, Brown, basketball

Brown senior Justin Bibb had an outstanding week for the Bears. In Tuesday's 95-54 loss to WEB DuBois, Bibb dropped 28 points. The guard followed up the outing by scoring 20 points in the Bears' 63-61 win against Francis Parker.

Ja'Rye Brown, WEB DuBois, basketball

Ja'Rye Brown of WEB DuBois delivered in last Tuesday's 95-54 victory over Brown. The freshman point guard scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win. In Saturday's 100-89 loss to LaRue County, Brown scored 34 points.

Malachi Coleman, Manual, basketball

Manual’s Malachi Coleman passes the ball against Eastern’s Taylen Carver. Jan. 11, 2023

Manual's Malachi Coleman put on a clinic in last Friday's game against Central. The junior point guard had a double-double (19 points and 11 assists), guiding the Crimsons to an 88-62 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Mike Loftis, Holy Cross, basketball

Holy Cross’s Mike Loftis (5) beat Kentucky Country Day’s Troy Humphreys (23) to the basket during the opening round of the Boys LIT at the Holy Cross High School in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 9, 2023. KCD won 60-52.

Holy Cross senior Mike Loftis had a huge game last week against North Bullitt. The guard scored 32 points, making 81% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the 3-point arc in the Cougars' 80-56 victory over the Eagles.

Dayton Williams, Butler, basketball

Butler forward Dayton Williams goes for two after blocking Male's Max Gainey's shot which helped the Bears get within one point late in the fourth quarter. Butler edged host Male in OT 72-69 Friday night. Dec. 8, 2023

Butler forward Dayton Williams hosted a masterclass in last Friday's 72-69 overtime win against Male. The 6-foot-4 combo guard scored 27 points in the Bears' OT victory against the Bulldogs.

