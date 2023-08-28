Vote for Louisville area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

We need your help in deciding which of these five Louisville high school performances was the best. Vote today for The Courier Journal boys athlete of the week for Aug. 21-27.

Polls close Thursday at 6 p.m. and winners are announced on Friday morning.

Jafet Figueroa, Louisville Collegiate, soccer

Louisville Collegiate's Jafet Figueroa went off in last Thursday's match against Francis Parker. The senior scored four goals and tallied one assist in Collegiate's 11-1 victory. Figueroa came into the 2023 season as one of the top players to watch in the Louisville area after an impressive 2022 campaign.

Cole Hodge, Christian Academy of Louisville, football

Christian Academy quarterback Cole Hodge (2) gets a pass off ahead of the defensive pressure of South Oldham Griffin Tucker (55) during a game at South Oldham High School Aug. 19 2022 in Crestwood Ky.

Christian Academy's Cole Hodge was on a mission in Saturday's 49-0 win over New Albany. The senior quarterback completed 13 of 14 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of play. He ended the day with five total touchdowns.

Silas Mays, Manual, soccer

Manual senior Silas Mays had a big week for the Crimsons. The striker scored a hat trick and added three assists in last Tuesday's 10-0 blowout win over Francis Parker. Mays, who was featured in The Courier Journal's top players to watch in 2023, followed up the performance with one goal in Manuals' 2-1 loss to Moore.

Kassani Wilson, Kentucky Country Day, football

Kentucky Country Day’s Kassani Wilson (3) got past Holy Cross’s Chris Perry (1) for a score during the opening round of the Boys LIT at Holy Cross High School in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 9, 2023. KCD won 60-52.

Kentucky Country Day's Kassani Wilson was all over the field in Saturday's game against Carroll County. Wilson had three total touchdowns: one rushing, one receiving and one interception return. The senior also rushed six times for 62 yards and scored a 2-point conversion as KCD defeated Carroll County, 51-21.

Davis Yates, St. Xavier, football

St. X's Davis Yates powers into the end zone to score over Manual on Oct. 7, 2022. The Tigers won 21-10.

St. Xavier running back Davis Yates had a big game on the ground against Central. The senior had 16 carries for 139 yards to help the Tigers beat the Central High Yellow Jackets, 21-6.

