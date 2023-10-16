Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

After another big week in sports, which athlete had the most eye-opening performance to set them apart from the rest of the field?

Cast your vote for the Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week for Oct. 9–14.

The poll closes Thursday at 6 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.

Kade Goodin, Collins, football

Collins quarterback Kade Goodin completed 20 of 25 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns Friday against Anderson County. The freshman also rushed for a score in the Titans' 45-8 victory over the Bearcats.

Garyon Hobbs, Christian Academy of Louisville, football

Christian Academy freshman linebacker Garyon Hobbs had 11 tackles and three sacks in the Centurions' 13-6 victory over Central.

Gray Schmittel, North Oldham, football

North Oldham’s Gray Schmittel had 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs' 44-7 win against Western Hills.

Kolter Smith, Male, football

Male senior quarterback Kolter Smith completed 13 of 15 passes for 262 yards and seven touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 61-13 win over Fern Creek.

Kassani Wilson, Kentucky Country Day, football

Kentucky Country Day senior running back Kassani Wilson had 27 carries for 183 yards and four touchdowns in the Bearcats' 35-28 victory over Bethlehem.

