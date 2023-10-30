Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

The 2023 Kentucky high school football regular season came to a close last week, along with soccer postseason play. Our candidates for athlete of the week delivered some top-notch performances, to put it mildly.

Cast your vote for the Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week for Oct. 23-28.

The poll closes Thursday at 6 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.

Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter.

CJ Athlete of the Week sponsored by Dauenhauer Plumbing

Kade Goodin, Collins, football

Collins quarterback Kade Goodin was 25-of-47 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns Friday against Great Crossing. The freshman also rushed for 153 yards and two scores in a 42-34 loss to the Warhawks.

Cole Hodge, Christian Academy of Louisville, football

Christian Academy quarterback Cole Hodge (2) threw a deep ball during first-half action as the CAL Centurions faced off against the Fern Creek Tigers on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

CAL senior quarterback Cole Hodge posted another big outing for the Centurions on Friday night. Hodge completed 29 of 34 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns to defeat Fern Creek, 36-0.

Connor Hodge, Christian Academy of Louisville, football

Christian Academy's Connor Hodge (1) broke a tackle after intercepting a pass during first-half action as the CAL Centurions faced off against the Fern Creek Tigers on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Christian Academy junior Connor Hodge dominated on both sides of the ball against Fern Creek on Friday. Hodge, the younger brother of Cole Hodge, had 11 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in the Centurions' 36-0 victory over the Tigers.

Beckham Murrow, St. Xavier, soccer

St X’s Beckham Murrow celebrates scoring a goal against Lafayette in the KHSAA State Championship. Oct. 28, 2023

St. Xavier's Beckham Murrow led the Tigers to their 16th state championship in Saturday's KHSAA state soccer final. The senior scored the lone goal in St. Xavier's 1-0 victory over Lafayette.

Joshua Shipley, Eastern, football

Eastern’s Joshua Shipley had 12 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns in Friday night's game against Paul Dunbar. The senior also finished with 371 all-purpose yards and an interception in a 48-42 victory over Paul Dunbar.

Follow our new sports Instagram page, @courierjournal_sports, to get the latest local and statewide news.

KHSAA state soccer championship recap: St. Xavier soccer, behind Beckham Murrow's goal, earns record 16th state championship

Christian Academy vs. Fern Creek recap: CAL's Hodge brothers, dominant defense prove too much for Fern Creek in first meeting

High school football rankings: Jason Frakes ranks top 10 teams in state ahead of Kentucky high school football playoffs

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA poll: Vote for Louisville-area high school player of the week