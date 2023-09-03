Vote for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023)

Welcome to the second Livingston Daily Press & Argus Athlete of the Week poll of the 2023-24 school year.

Winning the first poll was Hartland senior volleyball player Cameron Herman.

Luke Campbell, Brighton cross country

Campbell took 25 seconds off his personal best to win the Mustang Invite boys’ junior-senior race with a time of 15:58.2 at Cass Benton Park in Northville. It was his first win in a varsity cross country race.

Brooklyn Daniels, Hartland golf

Daniels won two of Hartland’s first three dual matches, shooting 37 against Salem and 36 against Plymouth. She was fourth with a 42 against state power Northville.

Aiden Horvath, Howell football

Horvath impacted all three phases of the game for Howell in a 28-23 loss to Canton. He ran 27 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns, recovered a fumble and kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Blake Juopperi, Fowlerville football

Juopperi scored the winning touchdown on a 4-yard run on the first possession of overtime in Fowlerville’s 33-26 victory at Midland Bullock Creek. It was the second touchdown run of the game for Juopperi, a running back who lined up at quarterback and ran the ball on both offensive plays in overtime.

Evan Loughridge, Pinckney cross country

Loughridge won the Milford Invitational for the second straight year, posting a time of 16:06.8 at Kensington Metropark. His winning time last year was 16:45.0.

