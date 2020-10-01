Vote for L.A. in the Homegrown Legends Tournament Bracket conference semifinals

There have been countless stars and Hall of Famers in the NFL to be born and raised in Los Angeles, some of whom stayed in the area all through college. Warren Moon, Anthony Munoz and the great Bruce Matthews are some of the greats to hail from L.A., going on to have Hall of Fame careers in the NFL.

In our Homegrown Legends tournament, the roster constructed of L.A.’s top players has fared well. It eliminated Green Bay in the first round, followed by a victory over Carolina in the second round.

Now, the city of New Orleans – the No. 2 seed on the NFC side – is up next for L.A. New Orleans is led by legends like Peyton Manning, Ed Reed and Marshall Faulk, who Rams fans know well. Los Angeles boasts a great roster that features Moon, Munoz, Richard Sherman and Steve Smith, so this will be a tight race.

Be sure to head to Touchdown Wire and vote for the Rams, hopefully sending them to the conference finals!