Vote: Kentucky.com Baseball Player of the Week (April 29-May 5)

Each week, we highlight some of the best high school individual performances in Central Kentucky and around the state for the Kentucky.com Baseball Player of the Week.

Players listed are selected from games featuring teams in the most recent PrepBaseballReport.com Power 25 and the Central Kentucky area by digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org by noon each Monday.

Voting ends at 5 p.m. each Friday. Here’s the ballot. Just click on the name of your favorite.

Miss someone? If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for consideration in future weeks, email jpeck@herald-leader.com.

Past winners

Week 1: Charlie Scoggin, Sayre.

Week 2: Owen Murphy, Sayre.

Week 3: Caden Howland, Great Crossing.

Week 4: Landon Whitson, Scott County.

