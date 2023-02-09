Do it: Vote for Josh Allenhound in the Puppy Bowl

Animal Planet

Josh Allenhound is prepping for Super Bowl Sunday.

That’s not a typo.

While the Bills and Josh Allen unfortunately will not feature at Super Bowl 57, a puppy named after the quarterback will.

Puppy Bowl XIX will take place on Animal Planet before the Big Game. It’s a dog “contest” but is really just all about the cuteness.

According to the Buffalo News, the 2023 Puppy Bowl will feature 122 rescue dogs, a record number. Allenhound is six months old and will look to win the “Popularity Playoffs” by earning the most votes against his competitor.

Click here to do your part and vote.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire