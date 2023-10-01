VOTE: Who was the Jackson area high school girls athlete of the week for Sept. 25-30?
You can vote below, once per hour.
Nominees are: Lexington’s Victoria Carrington, Milan’s Lilly Autry, South Gibson’s Bella Suiter, South Side’s Brynlee Merriweather and Trinity Christian’s Tori Robinson.
The poll will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Vote for the Jackson area high school girls athlete of the week