VOTE: Who was the Jackson area high school boys athlete of the week for Sept. 4-9?

Who was the Jackson area high school boys athlete of the week for Sept. 4-9?

You can vote below.

Nominees are: Huntingdon’s Ashton Hutcherson, Jackson Christian’s Jay’len Mosley, North Side’s Christian Maholmes, Peabody’s DJ Smith and Riverside’s Bo Brantley.

More: Here are the Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 season

More: Jackson area high school fall sports top performers for Week 4 of the 2023 season

The poll will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Vote for the Jackson area high school boys athlete of the week