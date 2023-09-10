VOTE: Who was the Jackson area high school girls athlete of the week for Sept. 4-9?

Who was the Jackson area high school girls athlete of the week for Sept. 4-9?

You can vote below.

Nominees are: Madison’s Lola Greenway, McNairy Central’s Vega Henson, Milan’s Mia Pearson and South Gibson’s Brylee Doyle (golf) & Sierra Healy (soccer).

More: Jackson area high school fall sports top performers for Week 4 of the 2023 season

More: Here are the Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 season

The poll will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Vote for the Jackson area high school girls athlete of the week