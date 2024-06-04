Vote for Indiana high school girls track and field 2024 athlete of the year

The IHSAA girls track and field 2024 season wrapped with Friday's state meet at IU. Records fell, a family + one won the team title and some athletes posted marks competitive with the nation's best.

So who do you think was most impressive? Make your pick for Indiana high school girls track and field athlete of the year.

'They went out with a bang.' Warren Central girls 'leave no doubt,' win title.

Girls track state meet notebook: Kya Crooke, Nicki Southerland make history

Omema Anyanwu, Zionsville: The state champion in the 400 dash, she edged Pike's Gia Clay 56.18 to 56.23 for the top spot. She also won a sectional title and ran 55.67 at regional, finishing just behind HSE freshman Anissa Lammie.

Ahniyah Bennett, Connersville: The sophomore won the 200 dash at the Shelbyville regional with a 24.53, edging Warren Central's Jila Vaden and Greenfield-Central's Savannah Lake. She finished second at state, with a time of 24.83, four-hundredths of a second behind winner De'Janay Layne.

Heritage Christian's Kya Crooke competes in the long jump on Friday, May 31, 2024, during the IHSAA girls track and field state finals at Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.

Kya Crooke, Heritage Christian: Became the first girl to win IHSAA state titles in the high jump (she won Friday) and long jump (she won in 2023). At this year's state meet, Crooke cleared 5-11, the top mark in the state this year and No. 6 in the nation. Crooke seemingly had 6-0.25, which would have broken a 39-year meet record but barely clipped the bar. She finished third in the long jump with a mark of 19-1.5. She won a regional title in the 100 dash with a time of 12.61.

Dede Eberle, Bloomington North: Won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.25. Finished seventh in the long jump (17-10.75)

Ava Jarrell, Pendleton Heights: Won the 3,200 run state title with a time of 10:10.05, a personal record, and top time in Indiana this year (17th-best in nation). Her time was No. 5 all-time in state and seven seconds off the meet record.

Savannah Lake, Greenfield-Central: She won the 100 dash at the Shelbyville regional, edging Jila Vaden, 11.76 to 11.77. She placed third at the state meet, behind Fishers' Maya Taylor and Vaden.

De'Janay Layne, Evansville North: Won the 200 dash with a time of 24.79, beating a loaded field of Ahniyah Bennett, Jila Vaden and Lyric Steele.

Bloomington North's Hadley Lucas competes in the shot put Friday, May 31, 2024, during the IHSAA girls track and field state finals at Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.

Hadley Lucas, Bloomington South: Set state records in the shot put (51-11) and discus (169-6) to finish her storied career with five state titles. Lucas’ all-time state records are 175 feet and 54-10.75 — second and first, respectively, in the nation this year. In the discus, she had four throws exceeding 160 feet and beat runner-up Emarie Jackson by 17 feet.

Amy Luttrell, Greenwood: She posted a personal record on her way to the pole vault state title, clearing the 12-9 height, the top mark in the state this year.

Laila Smith, Warren Central: Won the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.35. Finished second in long jump, finishing behind only teammate Jila Vaden. Finished second in the 100 hurdles. She scored 26 of Warren Central's 57.5 points to pace the Warriors to the team state title.

Delta's Nicki Southerland races to the finish line as Bloomington South's Ellie Barada comes up from behind in the 800 meters Friday, May 31, 2024, during the IHSAA girls track and field state finals at Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.

Nicki Southerland, Delta: Southerland repeated in the 1,600 in 4:41.98, three seconds off the meet record. She held on to win the 800 in 2:06.50, or 1.55 off the record set by Park Tudor’s Gretchen Farley in beating Southerland last year. The Notre Dame recruit became the first to win state titles at 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in a career.

Maya Taylor, Fishers: Officially the fastest girl in Indiana, Taylor won the 100 dash by a fraction of a second. She edged Warren Central's Jila Vaden for the win 12.101 to 12.103 seconds.

Jila Vaden, Warren Central: Won the long jump with a mark of 20-00.75. Finished second in the 100 dash by two-thousandths-of-a-second. Placed third in the 200 dash, less than .2 seconds from the win. She scored 25 of Warren Central's 57.5 points to help the Warriors to the team state title.

