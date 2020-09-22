Vote: Homegrown Legends Tournament Bracket, Round 1

Which cities and states produce the best football talent? It’s an age-old debate, and Touchdown Wire asks you to help determine the answer.

We’ve imagined NFL rosters for the ages composed of the greatest players who grew up in the areas of the 32 current franchises. Our selection methodology is explained in detail in this article.

Touchdown Wire columnist Doug Farrar revealed his power rankings for our 32 Homegrown Legends rosters here, providing the seedings for an epic virtual tournament.

Here’s where you come in. Cast your votes below in the first round of our Homegrown Legends tournament, and check back on Friday, Sept. 25, at approximately noon ET for results and the opening of second-round voting.

AFC rosters:

Buf / Mia / NE / NYJ // Bal / Cin / Cle / Pit // Hou / Ind / Jax / Ten // Den / KC / LV / LAC

NFC rosters:

Dal / NYG / Phi / Was // Chi / Det / GB / Min // Atl / Car / NO / TB // Ari / LAR / SF / Sea

1. Houston vs. 16. Denver

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Houston can win: The Texans have an aerial assault with QB Andrew Luck, RB Thurman Thomas, WRs Otis Taylor and Cliff Branch. If the pass attack is ineffective, backup QB Vince Young and RB Eric Dickerson can create chunk plays on the ground and control the tempo. DE Michael Strahan and OLB Brian Orakpo can dominate the line of scrimmage to shut down the run and harass the passer with MLB Mike Singletary liking this kind of party. — Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Denver can win: The Broncos are unlikely to accomplish much through the air against a Texans’ secondary featuring Earl Thomas, Darrell Green, Lester Hayes and Emmitt Thomas. Instead, Denver will attack Houston on the ground with a backfield that features Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Phillip Lindsay. QB Dutch Clark, a Hall of Famer, is an ideal player to lead a run-heavy offense. Clark rushed for 2,772 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career, and he’ll line up in an old-school wishbone formation to utilize all three RBs. — Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Other matchups:

LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

8. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 9. Buffalo

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Los Angeles can win: Led by QB John Elway, the Chargers offense is built to give the Buffalo defense fits. The Bolts can thrive on the ground with RBs Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis, or they could turn to their passing attack with weapons such as WRs Michael Thomas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and TE Tony Gonzalez. Defensively, the Bills will struggle to get anything going in the running game with LBs Junior Seau and Anthony Barr in the way. TE Rob Gronkowski will have a hard time getting open with safeties Ronnie Lott and John Lynch in coverage. — Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Story continues

View photos Buffalo Bills Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Buffalo can win: A quick glance through Buffalo’s legends might overlook some of the best to ever to play their positions. Sticking out like a sore thumb is tight end Rob Gronkowski, a likely Hall of Famer who returned to the NFL this season. But that’s not all Western New York has to offer. Daryl Johnston changed how fullbacks were viewed in the modern game. And punters are people, too. Brett Kern ranks among the NFL’s elite. — Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

5. Jacksonville vs. 12. Kansas City

View photos Jacksonville Jaguars Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Jacksonville can win: QB Tim Tebow actually has weapons similar to those he had in college. That’s especially the case at receiver with the mix of size and speed that WRs Bob Hayes, Ken Burrough and Harold Carmichael offer. It’s also going to be difficult to stop Jacksonville’s monstrous tandem of RB Derrick Henry and FB John L. Williams out of the backfield. Defensively, stopping Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders will prove to be tough for any Legends team, but if Jacksonville can get them in passing situations, good luck throwing on a defense that boasts DE Jack Youngblood on the edge and CB Champ Bailey and safety Brian Dawkins in coverage. — James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

View photos Kansas City Chiefs Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Kansas City can win: QB John Hadl will be tasked with getting the ball to his playmakers at the RB position — Barry Sanders and Gale Sayers. Sprinkle in some screen passes to Darren Sproles, and you’re golden. That unit is a mismatch for any opponent. On the defensive side, CBs Terence Newman and Roger Wehrli should make quick work of Jaguars QB Tim Tebow, but WRs Bob Hayes and Harold Carmichael could cause problems. — Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

4. Cincinnati vs. 13. Tennessee

View photos Cincinnati Bengals Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Cincinnati can win: Spread it out wide and run with RB Shaun Alexander behind a line headed up by Hall of Famer Dermontti Dawson and several Super Bowl winners. Tennessee has some amazing defensive pieces, such as Reggie White and Patrick Willis, but accounting for Alexander in the backfield and WR Cris Carter, with QB Roger Staubach, is asking a lot. Defensively, a Jim Marshall-led pass rush with Luke Kuechly patrolling the middle should be more than enough to contain a Titans offense headed up by Chad Pennington under center. — Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

View photos Tennessee Titans Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Tennessee can win: The Titans are going to make their mark on offense with short and intermediate passes, with QB Chad Pennington having yards-after-catch options in WRs Randall Cobb and Golden Tate and an elite set of hands in TE Jason Witten. Tennessee has a lethal pass rush with DEs Reggie White and Ed “Too Tall” Jones, and a secondary featuring CB Jalen Ramsey and S Harrison Smith can put the clamps on opposing receivers. Patrick Willis leads an impressive trio of linebackers that can stifle the run or drop into coverage. — Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

6. Pittsburgh vs. 11. Baltimore

View photos Pittsburgh Steelers Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Pittsburgh can win: For the Steelers, it’s all about using their tandem of elite running backs. Getting Tony Dorsett and Curtis Martin on the field together will be the key to keeping the Baltimore defense off balance. Whether it’s in the run game or the quick-passing offense, Baltimore must commit to stacking the box, leaving opportunities for Joe Montana to beat single coverage. Pittsburgh’s defense is loaded up front, so Baltimore QB Dwayne Haskins better keep his head on a swivel. Jason Taylor and Aaron Donald are nearly impossible to block one-on-one, so pick your poison. The Steelers can be aggressive up front, because they can lock down the back end with Ty Law and Darrelle Revis at cornerback. — Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

View photos Baltimore Ravens Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Baltimore can win: It’s all about using quick strikes through the air to march downfield on offense. Connecting with RB Brian Westbrook and TE Raymond Chester on short and intermediate routes while riding the tough running of Chuck Foreman should open up some deep shots to WR Stefon Diggs. Defensively, the Ravens have to contain QB Joe Montana, hitting him as often as possible to throw him off his pace and limit the damage he can do downfield. SS Rodney McLeod will play enforcer in the middle of the field and in the box against Pittsburgh’s speed rushing attack, while FS Jake Scott is an interception machine on the back end. — Matthew Stevens, Ravens Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

3. Cleveland vs. 14. Indianapolis

View photos Cleveland Browns Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Cleveland can win: The Browns will pound with a dominant offensive line featuring four Pro Football Hall of Famers clearing holes for fellow Hall members RBs Marion Motley and Larry Csonka. QB Len Dawson should have time to hit big-play WRs Dante Lavelli and Paul Warfield. The LB corps keyed around Jack Lambert and Chris Spielman should snuff out the run nicely behind a dominant line headed by DT Alan Page. CBs Charles Woodson and Antoine Winfield can shut down the outside receivers. — Jeff Risdon, Browns Wire

View photos Homegrown Legends Indianapolis Colts More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Indianapolis can win: The Colts will want to lean on their bread and butter, which is the power-run game with RB Lamar Hunt. With RG Zach Martin anchoring a strong offensive line, QB Bob Griese should have time to find his speedy playmakers on the boundary in WRs Mark Clayton and Terry McLaurin. The defense will have to generate pressure with LB Ryan Kerrigan and DT Matthias Kiwanuka. This will help CB Rod Woodson and S Dave Duerson make plays in the secondary. — Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

7. New York Jets vs. 10. Las Vegas

View photos New York Jets Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How New York can win: Behind this stout offensive line, Floyd Little can bulldoze his way through any defense, and Steve Young has more than enough mobility to keep Las Vegas guessing. Throw in a trio of reliable receivers and a Hall of Fame tight end in John Mackey, and the Jets can beat Las Vegas in a number of ways. With a strong defense on the other side of the ball, it’s hard not to like Gang Green’s chances in this one. — Gary Phillips, Jets Wire

View photos Las Vegas Raiders Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Las Vegas can win: Las Vegas’ team is built around the rushing attack and ability to create big plays down the field. QB Randall Cunningham can keep defenders honest with his legs, and RBs DeMarco Murray and Steven Jackson provide an excellent 1-2 punch at tailback. Look for Cunningham to target Zach Ertz a bunch in the short to intermediate portions of the field and for WR Brandin Cooks to make a few plays downfield. The Raiders’ defense lacks elite talent up front, but the secondary can take the ball away. Look for CB Marcus Peters to find a way to make plays on defense. — Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

2. Miami vs. 15. New England

View photos Miami Dolphins Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Miami can win: The Dolphins’ roster offers far more talent than what you see in New England, and that’s where this team should make its biggest difference. With playmakers such as Sean Taylor, Patrick Peterson, Derrick Thomas and Joey Bosa on defense, Miami should have an overwhelming advantage. Defensively, New England doesn’t have the horses in the secondary to answer the spacing issues that Miami’s roster can create with its spread offense and the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Lamar Jackson. — Kyle Crabbs, Dolphins Wire

View photos New England Patriots Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How New England can win: With running back Mark van Eeghen and fullback Anthony Sherman, the Patriots are going to hammer Miami with their run game, powered by two Hall of Famers on the offensive line (Ed Healey and Joe Scibelli). QB Matt Hasselbeck also has physical TE Mark Bavaro as a nice safety net. The defense should have a relentless pass-rush, with Howie Long and Dwight Freeney working as a devastating duo. They’ll do their part to help a secondary that boasts cornerback Byron Jones and Eugene Robinson. — Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

NFC first-round matchups

1. Dallas vs. 16. Minnesota

View photos Dallas Cowboys Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Dallas can win: This defensive front is going to overwhelm the Minnesota offensive line. Steve Walsh doesn’t stand a chance of getting the ball to his wideouts with sackmasters Harvey Martin and Von Miller screaming around the edge and with no chance to step up in a pocket being collapsed by Bob Lilly and Mean Joe Greene. It’s going to be a game of constant harassment that should lead to ballhawk Everson Walls getting chances at picks. The Wishbone attack could end up with over 300 rushing yards as Earl Campbell, Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson run through a questionable Minnesota defensive line. — K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

View photos Minnesota Vikings Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Minnesota can win: Dallas has a menacing pass rush, but Minnesota has a star-studded offensive line, in addition to fullback Bronko Nagurski, who can provide added protection. Minnesota can run it right down the Dallas defense, with Marion Barber III finding open lanes. On defense, linebackers James Laurinaitis and Karl Mecklenburg can disrupt the Dallas offense. If Steve Walsh can get the ball out to Adam Thielen and Larry Fitzgerald with plenty of time, Minnesota could pull the upset. — Jack White, Vikings Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

8. Washington vs. 9. New York Giants

View photos Washington Football Team Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Washington can win: The Giants think they can give RB Jim Brown the ball all day, and that’s a good plan until you realize that both LB Lawrence Taylor and DE Bruce Smith are on the other side of the line of scrimmage, not to mention S Kam Chancellor and S Darren Sharper, who can stack the box and neutralize the run. On offense, you put QB Michael Vick in today’s NFL game and let him go to work with WR Plaxico Burress and TE Vernon Davis. Washington’s skill players may struggle a bit in the running game, but we expect a defensive matchup that can be won by the burgundy and gold. — Zachary Neel, Washington Wire

View photos New York Giants Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How New York can win: It’s real simple — New York will hand the ball to RB Jim Brown from sun up until sun down and run him behind an offensive line that features Hall of Famers in OT Lou Creekmur, OG Danny Fortmann and C Jim Ringo. That will help neutralize the threat from Washington’s dominant team of pass-rushers, led by LB Lawrence Taylor, and potentially open up things down the field for WR Drew Pearson off the play-action. Meanwhile, a stout front seven led by DE Andy Robustelli should be able to slow Washington’s trio of running backs, while LB Andre Tippett could be used to spy QB Michael Vick, forcing him to throw and making his offense one-dimensional. — Dan Benton, Giants Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

5. Atlanta vs. 12. Tampa Bay

View photos Atlanta Falcons Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Atlanta can win: The Falcons will have trouble slowing the Buccaneers’ dominant defensive front, so the key will be beating it with play action. Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton has the mobility to find space and get the ball to TE Shannon Sharpe and WR Calvin Johnson. On defense, Atlanta must stop Tampa’s duo of Marlon Mack and Chris Johnson at running back. If the Falcons can force Bucs QB Shaun King to try and beat them, they will be in great shape. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

View photos Tampa Bay Buccaneers Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Tampa Bay can win: The Bucs always have been at their best when relying on Hall of Fame defenders, and that’s exactly what they’ll need to do in this matchup. Warren Sapp will have to collapse the pocket from the inside, while Ray Lewis will need to come up with a couple of his signature big plays to slow down Atlanta’s offense. Look for Tampa Bay to pound the rock on offense with the two-headed monster of Chris Johnson and Marlon Mack, hoping for some big plays of their own on offense. Some of Shaun King’s “Monday Night Football” magic wouldn’t hurt, either. — Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

4. San Francisco vs. 13. Seattle

View photos San Francisco 49ers Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How San Francisco can win: The 49ers have the greatest quarterback of all time throwing to Hall of Famer wide receiver Lynn Swann, potential Hall of Famer receiver Davante Adams and tight end Brent Jones. They’ll supplement that with a dominant rushing attack featuring O.J. Simpson and Marshawn Lynch. Seattle won’t have the horses to get stops on defense, even with Ndamukong Suh in the middle, and its offensive attack just doesn’t have enough firepower to take advantage of a shaky front seven and keep up with Brady and the 49ers offense. — Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

View photos Seattle Seahawks Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Seattle can win: The Seahawks like to play from behind with a chip on their shoulders, and they might start this round doing just that. The defense will have to channel the Legion of Boom’s intensity to stifle the likes of QB Tom Brady and RBs O.J. Simpson and Marshawn Lynch. Budda Baker, Lawyer Milloy and Ndamukong Suh will need to bring their A-games, but the Niners might be too formidable an opponent to overcome. — Liz Mathews, Seahawks Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

6. Carolina vs. 11. Arizona

View photos Carolina Panthers Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Carolina can win: Carolina has the better weapons in this matchup, which makes all the difference. With DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup, the Panthers should be able to attack Arizona through the air as long as the offensive line holds up against Terrell Suggs and Cameron Jordan. Defensively, Carolina has the best cover corner in football with Stephon Gilmore to shut down the Cards’ receivers. — Tim Weaver, Panthers Wire

View photos Arizona Cardinals Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Arizona can win: Carolina’s team has the better offensive weapons with players such as Todd Gurley and DeAndre Hopkins, but Arizona’s fearsome defensive line will cause problems. With Terrell Suggs and Mark Gastineau coming off the edge and Cameron Jordan and Curley Culp pressuring the middle, Sonny Jurgenson won’t have much time to throw. Cards QB Danny White will have to dial up plays in the passing game to Vance Johnson, Christian Kirk and Steve Jordan to make up for Arizona’s lack of a dynamic running back. — Jess Root, Cardinals Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. 14. Green Bay

View photos Los Angeles Rams Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Los Angeles can win: The Rams offensive line is as good as it gets, with OTs Anthony Munoz and Tyron Smith holding down the edges, Larry Allen and Max Montoya at guard, and the legendary Bruce Matthews at center. That line should be able to open up running lanes for RB Hugh McElhenny and provide plenty of protection for QB Warren Moon. Defensively, the Rams secondary is loaded and shouldn’t have much trouble with the Packers’ receiving corps. Having Bobby Wagner and Clay Matthews III at linebacker shores up the run defense, too. — Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

View photos Green Bay Packers Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Green Bay can win: Green Bay’s team must lean on a dominant offensive line to power the run game and get heroic efforts from the Watt brothers on defense to beat one of the most stacked teams in the tournament. Green Bay just doesn’t have the horsepower in the passing game or the secondary to get into a shootout. The Packers are built to play old-school football. Run the ball, control the game and play good defense. It’s the Wisconsin way. RB Melvin Gordon needs a huge game. — Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / Phi vs Det / NO vs Chi

7. Philadelphia vs. 10. Detroit

View photos Philadelphia Eagles Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Philadelphia can win: Philly can win with a balanced rushing offense featuring Hall of Fame RBs Franco Harris and Leroy Kelly, or QB Matt Ryan could spread Detroit out and attack the Lions with an up-tempo passing game featuring three more Hall of Famers in Marvin Harrison, Andre Reed and Lenny Moore. All the multiple formations and run-pass options are made affordable by a powerful and athletic offensive line led by Stan Jones, Jahri Evans and the great Chuck Bednarik. On defense, Randy White and stud pass-rusher Chris Doleman will terrorize Jim Harbaugh and Co. — Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

View photos Detroit Lions Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Detroit can win: Detroit can attack with a power run game centered around RBs Jerome Bettis and Mark Ingram. A physical offensive line built around G Joe DeLamielleure and OT Jake Long can open some holes and wear down the Philadelphia front. Crafty QB Jim Harbaugh can hit play-action shots to TE Antonio Gates and WR Andre Rison for balance. The secondary around all-time interception king Paul Krause will need to make plays. The interior DT combination of Gilbert Brown and Kris Jenkins will smother any between-the-tackles run game nicely. — Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / NO vs Chi

2. New Orleans vs. 15. Chicago

View photos New Orleans Saints Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How New Orleans can win: All eyes will be on Peyton Manning’s connection with wide receivers Reggie Wayne, Odell Beckham Jr. and Hall of Famer Charlie Joiner, but the New Orleans defense gives them an edge over everyone else. The secondary is anchored with CBs Aeneas Williams and Albert Lewis, with Ed Reed hanging back as the last line of defense. That’s a combination that can handle any group of receivers you could throw at them, and it’s helped by a pair of sack masters in Fred Dean and Neil Smith. Oh, and by the way: Manning can check down to Marshall Faulk, one of the greatest pass-catching RBs in history, whenever he feels like it. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

View photos Chicago Bears Homegrown Legends More

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

How Chicago can win: When looking at Chicago’s legends, it’s going to be the defense that gives the Bears the best chance to overcome New Orleans’ high-powered offense. It’s difficult not to focus on Chicago’s talent at the linebacker position. Led by Hall of Famers Dick Butkus, Ray Nitschke and George Connor, they’re some of the best to ever play their position — and certainly are the strength of this team. Chicago isn’t a slouch on offense either, and the Bears are going to need Hall of Famers Otto Graham, Red Grange and Paddy Driscoll, along with Kenny Golladay to have huge games if they hope to keep up with New Orleans. — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Other matchups:

Hou vs Den / LAC vs Buf / Jax vs KC / Cin vs Ten / Pit vs Bal / Cle vs Ind / NYJ vs LV / Mia vs NE // Dal vs Min / Was vs NYG / Atl vs TB / SF vs Sea / Car vs Ari / LAR vs GB / Phi vs Det

View photos NFL Homegrown Legends More

AFC rosters:

Buf / Mia / NE / NYJ // Bal / Cin / Cle / Pit // Hou / Ind / Jax / Ten // Den / KC / LV / LAC

NFC rosters:

Dal / NYG / Phi / Was // Chi / Det / GB / Min // Atl / Car / NO / TB // Ari / LAR / SF / Sea