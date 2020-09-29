Vote: Homegrown Legends Tournament Bracket — conference semifinals

Which cities and states produce the best football talent? It’s an age-old debate, and Touchdown Wire asks you to help determine the answer.
We’ve imagined NFL rosters for the ages composed of the greatest players who grew up in the areas of the 32 current franchises. Our selection methodology is explained in detail in this article.
Touchdown Wire columnist Doug Farrar revealed his power rankings for our 32 Homegrown Legends rosters, providing the seedings for an epic virtual tournament.
Here’s where you come in. Cast your votes below in the conference semifinals of our Homegrown Legends tournament, and check back on Friday, Oct. 2, at approximately noon ET for results and the opening of voting in the conference championships.
Second-round results:
AFC: 8. Los Angeles Chargers def. 1. Houston, 67-33%; 12. Kansas City def. 13. Tennessee, 66-34%; 6. Pittsburgh def. 3. Cleveland, 61-39%; 2. Miami def. 10. Las Vegas, 74-26%.
NFC: 1. Dallas def. 8. Washington, 79-21%; 5. Atlanta def. 4. San Francisco, 52-48%; 3. Los Angeles Rams def. 6. Carolina, 73-27%; 2. New Orleans def. 10. Detroit, 67-33%.
AFC third-round matchups
8. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 12. Kansas City
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How Los Angeles can win: Going up against a questionable Chiefs defense, the Chargers should be able to get on the scoreboard early and often — whether through the air with QB John Elway distributing the wealth to WRs Michael Thomas and JuJu Smith-Schuster or TE Tony Gonzalez, or on the ground with the dynamic duo of RBs Terrell Davis and Marcus Allen. Kansas City will look to win offensively with their best playmakers, RBs Barry Sanders and Gale Sayers, but they will face stiff resistance from LBs Junior Seau and Anthony Barr, along with the hard-hitting safety tandem of Ronnie Lott and John Lynch. — Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How Kansas City can win: On paper this looks like a tough matchup for the Chiefs. The Chargers have John Elway at QB, who tortured this franchise for over a decade. We’re also very familiar with the football prowess of Marcus Allen, Tony Gonzalez and Donnie Edwards. But no matter how many legendary players Los Angeles fields, look for the Chargers to choke, as that franchise has so many times before in big games. The Chiefs will look to dominate time of possession with elusive RBs Barry Sanders and Gale Sayers. Expect a big special teams play from Darren Sproles to put the game on ice for Kansas City. — Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire
Mia vs Pit / Dal vs Atl / NO vs LAR
2. Miami vs. 6. Pittsburgh
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How Miami can win: The Dolphins defense has a slew of penetration defenders to disrupt the timing of Pittsburgh QB Joe Montana — and there’s a big advantage on the line of scrimmage for the Miami defense. The receiving targets in Pittsburgh don’t match up well against Miami’s secondary, and safety Sean Taylor is a big hitter who can step up and crack Pittsburgh’s shallow targets in TE Mike Ditka and RBs Tony Dorsett and Curtis Martin. Offensively, Miami’s incredible receiving corps can space the field, and with QB Lamar Jackson’s elusiveness, the Dolphins offense can roll the pocket to keep pass-rushers Aaron Donald and Jason Taylor guessing on their landmarks. Jackson would be wise to test Pittsburgh safeties Jordan Whitehead and Malik Hooker early and often. — Kyle Crabbs, Dolphins Wire
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How Pittsburgh can win: When you have Joe Montana, you trust him to carry the offense. But Hall of Fame running backs Tony Dorsett and Curtis Martin also create serious matchup problems for any defense. On defense, Pittsburgh’s front seven of Aaron Donald, Sean Gilbert, Jason Taylor, Sam Huff, Joe Schmidt, Jack Ham and Sean Lee is capable overwhelming opposing offensive linemen. Look for them to constantly be in the Miami backfield. This Pittsburgh team is fast and athletic and will cause great disruption for Miami QB Lamar Jackson. Pittsburgh is riding a wave of momentum and should finish this one off early. — Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire
LAC vs KC / Dal vs Atl / NO vs LAR
1. Dallas vs. 5. Atlanta
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How Dallas can win: Atlanta’s offense would be able to move the ball against most opponents, but the stout defensive front of Harvey Martin, Von Miller, Mean Joe Greene and Bob Lilly is the perfect antidote to contain Fran Tarkenton and his scrambling ability. He’s good, but he’s no Patrick Mahomes, who will have a field day against Atlanta’s mediocre back seven. Atlanta boasts a matchup nightmare in WR Calvin Johnson, but Dallas’ aggressive secondary will force turnovers to allow Earl Campbell, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson to feast in the modified Wishbone. — K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How Atlanta can win: Although Dallas has a stacked offense and a nasty defensive front, Atlanta has the talent to compete with anyone. The key will be neutralizing the Cowboys’ pass rush by utilizing the short-passing game. QB Fran Tarkenton will need to look for TE Shannon Sharpe over the middle and RB Herschel Walker out of the backfield early and often. Containing Cowboys QB Patrick Mahomes won’t be easy, but Atlanta needs to focus primarily on stopping Dallas’ three-headed monster of Earl Campbell, Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson at running back. This game should be a shootout between two high-powered offenses, but look for Tarkenton to swing the game on a deep shot to Calvin Johnson or Sterling Sharpe. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire
LAC vs KC / Mia vs Pit / NO vs LAR
2. New Orleans vs. 3. Los Angeles Rams
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How New Orleans can win: This game will be won or lost through the air, with Peyton Manning and star-studded WRs Reggie Wayne, Charlie Joiner and Odell Beckham Jr. working against Richard Sherman and the Los Angeles secondary. On defense, it will be up to DBs Ed Reed, Aeneas Williams and Tyrann Mathieu to whittle the margin for error for Rams quarterback Warren Moon. Los Angeles has a strong pass-rush, so it’s critical for left tackle Andrew Whitworth to protect Manning. An X-factor for the Saints is running back Marshall Faulk, whose pass-catching ability will be tested by Rams linebackers Bobby Wagner and Hardy Nickerson and Clay Matthews Jr. — John Sigler, Saints Wire
Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
How Los Angeles can win: The Rams have their work cut out for them in the third round against the Peyton Manning-led Saints, a team rich with offensive talent. However, the Rams’ defensive line can get pressure on Manning against an offensive line that starts Trai Turner and Todd McClure on the interior. The Rams also have the advantage against New Orleans’ young LB tandem of Deion Jones and Devin White. L.A. must be aware of Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed patrolling the middle of the field, but Rams QB Warren Moon will have plenty of time to make decisions behind the imposing offensive line of Anthony Muñoz, Tyron Smith, Larry Allen, Max Montoya and Bruce Matthews. — Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire
LAC vs KC / Mia vs Pit / Dal vs Atl
AFC rosters:
NFC rosters:
- Coming Friday, Oct. 2: Homegrown Legends tournament bracket, conference championships