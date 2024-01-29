Vote for the Holland Sentinel High School Athlete of the Week

Vote for The Holland Sentinel High School Athlete of the Week. Who had the top performance?

Read more about each candidate below.

Gavin Drenten, Zeeland East wrestling. Was the the Kelloggsville tournament champion at 138 defeating returning two-time State Champion Landyn Crance of Union City in the finals.

Hadleigh Hilgert, Holland basketball. Led Dutch with 11 points in win over Union.

Arthur Powell, Holland basketball. Totaled 29 points in pair of Holland wins.

Matt Hartgerink, Saugatuck basketball. Led Trailblazers with 30 points in two wins.

Justin McIllwain, Hamilton basketball. Scored 39 points in two games.

Israel Castillo, Holland wrestling. Had two wins in Wyoming quad.

Jonah VanderMeer, Black River basketball. Had 20 points and five assists in win over Martin.

Gabby Reynolds, West Ottawa basketball. Scored 58 points in win over Caledonia and loss to Rockford.

Adelynn Nyhof, Holland Christian basketball. Had 17 points in a win over Allendale.

Jordyn Klaasen, Zeeland West basketball. Scored 22 points in win over Reeths-Puffer.

Kennedy Gustafson, Saugatuck basketball. Had 20 points in win over Tri-unity Christian.

Kaitlyn Geurink, Hamilton basketball. Scored 29 points in two Hamilton wins.

Lila Rosema, Fennville basketball. Had 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double against Watervliet.

Caleb Karsten, Holland Christian basketball. Had 17 points in win over Spring Lake.

Lukas Bakker, Zeeland West basketball. Scored 21 in a win over Mona Shores.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Vote for the Holland Sentinel High School Athlete of the Week