Vote: High school football star of Week 11

Oct. 29—Here's a look at the high school football players who filled the stat sheets in Week 11. Which player should be this week's star? Cast your vote below.

Elijah Brody, sr., QB, West Mesa: Brody, one of the state's top rushers despite him being a QB, rushed for 198 yards and threw for 102 yards, and combined for five touchdowns in a crucial 39-21 victory over Eldorado.

Cam Dyer, jr., QB, La Cueva: Dyer had yet another huge game in which he had a hand in a lot of scores. He combined for six passing and rushing touchdowns for the Bears, who defeated Farmington 63-28.

Charles Lopez-Burton, sr., RB, Valley: This kid is becoming a regular in this feature, and why wouldn't he? One of Class 5A's most elite backs rushed for five touchdowns Friday against Rio Grande.

Amiri Mumba, jr., RB, Highland: Mumba was a workhorse Saturday at Milne Stadium, with 31 carries for 303 yards and five touchdowns as the Hornets defeated Miyamura.

Uriel Castro, jr., QB, Bernalillo: Castro let it fly with great success Saturday at Albuquerque Academy. He tossed six touchdown passes for the Spartans in their win over the Chargers.

Zaiden Davis, jr., QB, Centennial: Davis had a tremendous Friday night running the ball for the Hawks. The back-up QB rushed for 237 yards and two scores in a district championship-clinching victory over Las Cruces.