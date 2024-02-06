VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Polls open til Noon on Thursday. Here are the nominees for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week.

Tyi Duque, Hereford basketball: Scored 22 points against West Plains in a win.

Victor Juarez, Palo Duro basketball: Scored 26 points against Tascosa.

Braden Hausen, Amarillo High basketball: Scored 26 points against Tascosa.

Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball: Scored 20 points against Channing.

KJ Jennings, Borger basketball: Scored 27 points with three steals against Dumas.

Eric Lopez, Pringle-Morse basketball: Scored 24 points against Adrian.

Haden Alston, Texline basketball: Scored 30 against Pringle-Morse.

Jayson Lemons and Jaiden Cervantes, West Plains soccer: Lamons had a hat trick against Canyon.

Miguel Lopez, Bovina basketball: Scored 21 points against Boys Ranch with 11 against Vega.

Tommy O'Mara, Happy basketball: Scored 25 points on Tuesday and 24 on Friday.

