VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Time to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until Noon Thursday. Here are this week's nominees.

Hayden Drumm, Texline basketball: Against Adrian, 13 points. Against Raton (NM), Drumm had 30.

Aldo Carrasco, Caprock soccer: Carrasco had two goals against Keller Central, two goals against Mansfield Lake Ridge and one goal against WT White.

Taquiln Brooks, Borger basketball: Had 17 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks against Pampa.

Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball: Scored 27 points against Hartley.

Wiley Killham, West Plains basketball: Scored 20 points against Hereford.

Jaemon Palacios, Tascosa basketball: Scored 10 points against Childress and 23 against Clovis.

Reggie Provencio, Pringle-Morse basketball: Scored 24 points against Channing.

Caden Armes, Gruver basketball: Scored 19 points against Vega.

Kelson Jones, Canyon basketball: Scored 18 points against Randall.

KJ Thomas, Randall basketball: Scored 12 points against Canyon.

