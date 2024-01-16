Advertisement

VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Time again to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until noon Thursday. This week's nominees are:

Anthony Rodriguez, Caprock basketball: Scored 31 points against River Road and 15 against Plainview.

Brandon Britton, Ascension basketball: Scored 22 points against Kingdom Prep and 32 in two games against Abilene Christian.

Jaime Martinez and Erick Salazar, Palo Duro soccer: Martinez recorded a hat trick against Perryton along with two assists, two goals against Canutillo and a goal with an assist against Pampa.

Hayden Alston, Texline basketball: Scored 25 points against Pringle-Morse.

Tahquiln Brooks, Borger basketball: Scored 25 points, hauled in 19 rebounds, had one block and three steals against Dumas.

Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball: Mason had 38 points against Adrian and 23 against Channing.

Sergio Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball: Scored 27 points against Hartley.

Cade Bullard, West Plains basketball: Had 22 points against Borger.

Brenden Garcia, Wellington basketball: Scored 21 points against Wheeler.

Victor Juarez, Palo Duro basketball: Juarez scored 24 points against Tascosa.

