VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Time again to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until noon Thursday. This week's nominees are:

Anthony Rodriguez, Caprock basketball: Scored 31 points against River Road and 15 against Plainview.

Brandon Britton, Ascension basketball: Scored 22 points against Kingdom Prep and 32 in two games against Abilene Christian.

Jaime Martinez and Erick Salazar, Palo Duro soccer: Martinez recorded a hat trick against Perryton along with two assists, two goals against Canutillo and a goal with an assist against Pampa.

Hayden Alston, Texline basketball: Scored 25 points against Pringle-Morse.

Tahquiln Brooks, Borger basketball: Scored 25 points, hauled in 19 rebounds, had one block and three steals against Dumas.

Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball: Mason had 38 points against Adrian and 23 against Channing.

Sergio Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball: Scored 27 points against Hartley.

Cade Bullard, West Plains basketball: Had 22 points against Borger.

Brenden Garcia, Wellington basketball: Scored 21 points against Wheeler.

Victor Juarez, Palo Duro basketball: Juarez scored 24 points against Tascosa.

