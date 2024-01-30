VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Time to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until Thursday at Noon. Here are the nominees.

Adan Cardenas, Borger soccer: Scored four goals with one assist in a 6-2 win over Randall.

Jordan Webber, Canyon basketball: Scored 21 points against Borger.

Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball: Against Hartley, Mason had 25 points. Against Adrian, Mason had 20.

Tyi Duque, Hereford basketball: Scored 20 points against Dumas and 12 against Pampa.

Braylon Tarvar, Wellington basketball: Had 21 points against Shamrock.

Aviel Montes, Perryton soccer: Had a hat trick against Canyon.

Sergio Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball: Scored 21 points against Hartley.

Caden Armes, Gruver basketball: Against Booker, Armes had 18 points. Against West Texas, Armes had 20.

Collin Alston, Texline basketball: Against Channing, Alston had 20 points. In another game against Channing in the week, he had 39 points.

Thomas O'Mara, Happy basketball: Against Lazbuddie, O'Mara had 22 points.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: VOTE: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week