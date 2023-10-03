VOTE: Who should be Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

It's time once again to vote for the Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. We have plenty of great candidates to choose from this week. Voting is open until Noon on Thursday. Let's take a look at who we have after you read some of our other work.

Camren Cavalier, QB, Canadian: Cavalier was 10-of-13 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 170 yards and a score on five carries in a half of action against Randall.

Julius Atherton, RB/LB, Wheeler: Atherton had 14 carries for 171 yards and one score against Boys Ranch with eight tackles on defense.

Reid Macon, QB, West Plains: Macon was 22-of-24 for 248 yards and four touchdowns against Hereford.

Dawson Jaco, QB, Bushland: Jaco was 19-of-24 passing for 310 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for an additional three against El Paso Austin. His eight touchdowns are a Bushland single game record.

Colt Cruth, DB, Canyon: Cruth had a fumble recovery and a pick-six with 11 tackles against Andrews.

Kyler Read, QB, Dalhart: Read went 15-of-23 for 205 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 129 yards and two scores against Levelland.

Makai Boyce, RB, Pampa: Ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns against Borger.

Pius Vokes, RB, Amarillo High: Ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against Caprock.

Daniel Sianez, RB, Muleshoe: Against Brownfield, Sianez had 17 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Haiden Thompson, ATH, Miami: Thompson had nine tackles, ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, went 5-of-6 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns against Groom.

