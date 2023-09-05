VOTE: Who should be the Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week?

It's time again to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Voting is open until Noon on Thursday so make sure you get your votes in and counted! This week's nominees are:

CAMREN CAVALIER, QB, CANADIAN: Threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns while running for 169 yards against Bushland.

KJ JENNINGS, QB, BORGER: Threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two more touchdowns against River Road.

SAM JOHNSON, RB, CANYON: Johnson rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns in a one score win over Perryton.

REID MACON, QB, WEST PLAINS: Went 27-of-33 for 275 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a fourth against Midland Greenwood.

TAVIAN VREDE, RB, HIGHLAND PARK: Ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns while hauling in six catches for 68 yards and a fourth touchdown against Boys Ranch.

BROXTON ROBINSON, QB/DB, PANHANDLE: Ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns while throwing a fourth and leading the team on defense with nine tackles against Friona.

COREY STANCELL, RB, FARWELL: Ran for 218 yards and two scores while compiling five tackles against New Deal.

BRODIE WEATHERS, QB/DB, WHITE DEER: Threw two touchdown passes, ran for 116 yards and two more touchdowns and compiled eight tackles on defense.

JETT LOPEZ, QB, AMARILLO HIGH: Threw two touchdowns and ran for a third as a sophomore making his first varsity appearance against the four time defending state champions of New Mexico in Cleveland. Led Sandies to a come-from-behind upset win, 28-27.

SCOUT SMITH, LB/RB, CHILDRESS: Compiled 15 tackles, two for a loss, two additional sacks and ran for a score in a one possession win over Breckenridge.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week voting underway in week 3